Hindalco Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

617
(2.39%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

456.85

21.861,92,336.522,2982.867,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

617

24.131,35,384.161,8910.5722,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

205.54

12.836,475.511,062.182.524,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

247.69

55.7222,415.62101.680.4518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,130.5

87.9516,163.3150.580.22786.3204.26

Hindalco Inds.: RELATED NEWS

Hindalco-led Novelis to offer $500 Million senior notes towards debt

Hindalco-led Novelis to offer $500 Million senior notes towards debt

9 Jan 2025|10:20 AM

The proceeds of the transaction will be used largely to repay $491 Million in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

9 Jan 2025|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.

Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps ~123% y-o-y to ₹1,891 Crore

Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps ~123% y-o-y to ₹1,891 Crore

12 Nov 2024|01:29 PM

Novelis' adjusted EBITDA of $462 million was down 5% due to lower metal benefits, an unfavourable product mix.

Hindalco earmarks $4-5B for upstream expansion

Hindalco earmarks $4-5B for upstream expansion

12 Nov 2024|11:28 AM

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation increased 49% year over year to ₹9,100 crore from ₹6,096 crore

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Novelis logs 18% decline in Q2 net profit

Novelis logs 18% decline in Q2 net profit

7 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

The company reported a net income of $128 Million for the three months ending September 30, a decrease of 18% from the same time last year.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Hindalco Tanks 7% Amidst Paris Gloom

Hindalco Tanks 7% Amidst Paris Gloom

24 Oct 2024|10:58 AM

Hindalco has little to learn from Constellium's earnings report card, which revealed that its Q3 revenue decreased 5% year over year (YoY).

Hindalco Q1 Profit Surges 25%

Hindalco Q1 Profit Surges 25%

14 Aug 2024|10:18 AM

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹7,992 Crore, marking a 31% increase year-on-year, demonstrating strong operational performance.

Hindalco-led Novelis’ Q1 net sales jump 2% to $4.2 Billion

Hindalco-led Novelis’ Q1 net sales jump 2% to $4.2 Billion

8 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

Net income attributable to Novelis Inc's common shareholders, excluding extraordinary items, increased 32% YoY to $204 Million.

