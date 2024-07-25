iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindalco Industries Ltd Option Chain

Hindalco Industries Ltd Option Chain

574.45
(-2.51%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
1,4000%₹114.40%540₹0.40%2,8000%
21,0000%₹97.95-6.93%550₹0.050%40,6000%
--560₹0.05-50%81,2000%
--570₹0.05-50%56,000-20%
00%₹680%580₹0.60%2,8000%
1,4000%₹930%590₹0.05-66.66%43,400-32.60%
14,000-44.44%₹37-28.84%600₹0.05-66.66%3,05,200-30.12%
--605₹0.05-80%26,600-9.52%
--610₹0.05-50%57,400-29.31%
--615₹0.10%96,6000%
19,6000%₹18.4-47.42%620₹0.05-66.66%1,91,800-9.86%
--625₹0.05-75%32,200-59.64%
16,80020%₹13.35-42.82%630₹0.05-83.33%2,11,400-39.84%
00%₹570%635--
25,200-37.93%₹6-51.02%640₹0.05-87.5%86,800-73.50%
23,80021.42%₹0.9-88.53%645₹117.64%71,400-54.46%
1,68,000-46.66%₹0.05-98.86%650₹4.5585.71%1,48,400-73.02%
64,400-46.51%₹0.05-98.21%655₹11.496.55%39,200-41.66%
3,29,000-41.39%₹0.05-97.43%660₹16.162.62%1,05,000-59.45%
1,75,000-52.65%₹0.05-96.15%665₹24.8573.77%49,000-25.53%
3,76,600-40.22%₹0.05-93.75%670₹24.730%2,29,600-35.93%
1,73,600-26.62%₹0.05-88.88%675₹3236.75%78,400-29.11%
3,61,200-39.00%₹0.05-83.33%680₹35.3524.47%1,83,400-21.08%
1,48,400-43.61%₹0.05-75%685₹40.7536.28%1,40,000-12.28%
6,60,800-34.62%₹0.05-80%690₹49.9530.41%4,57,800-12.33%
1,98,800-30.39%₹0.05-75%695₹4917.5%1,02,200-16.09%
14,51,800-25.87%₹0.05-66.66%700₹5715.03%3,76,600-28.07%
4,06,000-12.38%₹0.05-50%705₹6421.44%1,62,4000%
11,91,400-1.04%₹0.050%710₹68.5516.08%1,09,200-20.40%
18,13,000-0.07%₹0.050%715₹51.50%53,2000%
13,98,600-2.25%₹0.050%720₹78.816.48%88,200-4.54%
9,39,400-1.03%₹0.05-66.66%725--
3,44,400-19.86%₹0.05-50%730₹79.250%33,6000%
1,28,800-4.16%₹0.050%735--
2,19,800-4.84%₹0.050%740₹10447.41%19,6000%
30,8000%₹0.05-50%745₹94.10%18,2000%
7,29,400-4.22%₹0.05-50%750₹110.4514.57%54,600-4.87%
32,2000%₹0.05-50%755₹103.150%8,4000%
1,37,200-7.54%₹0.050%760₹71.40%4,2000%
46,2000%₹0.050%765--
70,000-1.96%₹0.05-50%770₹63.250%00%
16,8000%₹0.05-66.66%775--
2,28,200-2.97%₹0.050%780₹89.10%2,8000%
2,91,200-0.47%₹0.050%800₹102.40%2,8000%

Hindalco-led Novelis to offer $500 Million senior notes towards debt

Hindalco-led Novelis to offer $500 Million senior notes towards debt

9 Jan 2025|10:20 AM

The proceeds of the transaction will be used largely to repay $491 Million in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

9 Jan 2025|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.

Read More
Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps ~123% y-o-y to ₹1,891 Crore

Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps ~123% y-o-y to ₹1,891 Crore

12 Nov 2024|01:29 PM

Novelis' adjusted EBITDA of $462 million was down 5% due to lower metal benefits, an unfavourable product mix.

Read More
Hindalco earmarks $4-5B for upstream expansion

Hindalco earmarks $4-5B for upstream expansion

12 Nov 2024|11:28 AM

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation increased 49% year over year to ₹9,100 crore from ₹6,096 crore

Read More
Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Read More
Novelis logs 18% decline in Q2 net profit

Novelis logs 18% decline in Q2 net profit

7 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

The company reported a net income of $128 Million for the three months ending September 30, a decrease of 18% from the same time last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Hindalco Tanks 7% Amidst Paris Gloom

Hindalco Tanks 7% Amidst Paris Gloom

24 Oct 2024|10:58 AM

Hindalco has little to learn from Constellium's earnings report card, which revealed that its Q3 revenue decreased 5% year over year (YoY).

Read More
Hindalco Q1 Profit Surges 25%

Hindalco Q1 Profit Surges 25%

14 Aug 2024|10:18 AM

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹7,992 Crore, marking a 31% increase year-on-year, demonstrating strong operational performance.

Read More
Hindalco-led Novelis' Q1 net sales jump 2% to $4.2 Billion

Hindalco-led Novelis’ Q1 net sales jump 2% to $4.2 Billion

8 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

Net income attributable to Novelis Inc's common shareholders, excluding extraordinary items, increased 32% YoY to $204 Million.

Read More

