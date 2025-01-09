iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindalco Industries Ltd News Today

574.45
(-2.51%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Company

Sectoral

Hindalco-led Novelis to offer $500 Million senior notes towards debt

Hindalco-led Novelis to offer $500 Million senior notes towards debt

The proceeds of the transaction will be used largely to repay $491 Million in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

9 Jan 2025|10:20 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.

9 Jan 2025|07:02 AM
Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps ~123% y-o-y to ₹1,891 Crore

Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps ~123% y-o-y to ₹1,891 Crore

Novelis' adjusted EBITDA of $462 million was down 5% due to lower metal benefits, an unfavourable product mix.

12 Nov 2024|01:29 PM
Hindalco earmarks $4-5B for upstream expansion

Hindalco earmarks $4-5B for upstream expansion

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation increased 49% year over year to ₹9,100 crore from ₹6,096 crore

12 Nov 2024|11:28 AM
Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM
Novelis logs 18% decline in Q2 net profit

Novelis logs 18% decline in Q2 net profit

The company reported a net income of $128 Million for the three months ending September 30, a decrease of 18% from the same time last year.

7 Nov 2024|09:20 AM
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM
Hindalco Tanks 7% Amidst Paris Gloom

Hindalco Tanks 7% Amidst Paris Gloom

Hindalco has little to learn from Constellium's earnings report card, which revealed that its Q3 revenue decreased 5% year over year (YoY).

24 Oct 2024|10:58 AM
Hindalco Q1 Profit Surges 25%

Hindalco Q1 Profit Surges 25%

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹7,992 Crore, marking a 31% increase year-on-year, demonstrating strong operational performance.

14 Aug 2024|10:18 AM
Hindalco-led Novelis' Q1 net sales jump 2% to $4.2 Billion

Hindalco-led Novelis’ Q1 net sales jump 2% to $4.2 Billion

Net income attributable to Novelis Inc's common shareholders, excluding extraordinary items, increased 32% YoY to $204 Million.

8 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

