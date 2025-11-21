iifl-logo

Hindalco reports another fire at Novelis’ Oswego plant; stock tumbles

21 Nov 2025 , 10:59 AM

Hindalco Industries Limited shares declined as much as 3% on Friday, November 21, 2025. This development came after the reports of another fire took place at its unit Novelis’ Oswego plant last month.

At around 10.41 AM, Hindalco Industries was trading 2.41% lower at ₹780.55, against the previous close of ₹799.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹787, and ₹776.25, respectively.

There was a major fire that took place in September. While the company  also reported a smaller fire last month.

Novelis and its results were an overhang on the company and its financial performance recently. Novelis projected a cash flow between $550 Million to $650 Million. It further reported a loss of $100 Million to $150 Million on the EBITDA front.

Hindalco is reporting a recovery of 70% to 80% of the amount of loss via insurance, Novelis mentioned that the company plans to resume operations at the affected part of the plant by December end.

On a standalone basis, Hindalco Industries posted a revenue growth of 9.5% against the previous year to ₹24,264 Crore.

EBITDA for the quarter registered a growth of 14% on a year-on-year basis. Margins for the quarter expanded by 50 basis points. EBITDA for both Aluminium and Copper business were better than expectations.

