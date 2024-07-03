Hindalco Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,15,962
2,23,202
1,95,059
1,32,008
1,18,144
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,15,962
2,23,202
1,95,059
1,32,008
1,18,144
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,519
1,307
1,724
1,204
1,190
Total Income
2,17,481
2,24,509
1,96,783
1,33,212
1,19,334
Total Expenditure
1,92,090
2,00,536
1,67,183
1,16,640
1,04,122
PBIDT
25,391
23,973
29,600
16,572
15,212
Interest
3,858
3,646
3,768
3,738
4,197
PBDT
21,533
20,327
25,832
12,834
11,015
Depreciation
7,521
7,086
6,729
6,628
5,091
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3,005
2,856
3,801
1,881
1,541
Deferred Tax
852
288
1,572
842
616
Reported Profit After Tax
10,155
10,097
13,730
3,483
3,767
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10,155
10,097
13,730
3,483
3,767
Extra-ordinary Items
15.22
31.26
-48.76
-322.52
-180.59
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10,139.78
10,065.74
13,778.76
3,805.52
3,947.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
45.71
45.42
61.73
15.66
16.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
350
300
400
300
100
Equity
222
222
222
222
222
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.75
10.74
15.17
12.55
12.87
PBDTM(%)
9.97
9.1
13.24
9.72
9.32
PATM(%)
4.7
4.52
7.03
2.63
3.18
