Hindalco Industries Ltd Shareholding Pattern

574.45
(-2.51%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Hindalco Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0.64%

0.64%

0.64%

0.64%

0.64%

Indian

33.99%

33.99%

33.99%

33.99%

33.99%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

56.81%

56.66%

56.55%

57.03%

56.74%

Non-Institutions

8.04%

8.25%

8.35%

7.85%

8.19%

Total Non-Promoter

64.85%

64.92%

64.9%

64.88%

64.94%

Custodian

0.5%

0.43%

0.45%

0.47%

0.41%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.64%

Foreign: 0.64%

Indian: 33.99%

Non-Promoter- 56.81%

Institutions: 56.81%

Non-Institutions: 8.04%

Custodian: 0.50%

Hindalco Inds.: Related NEWS

Hindalco-led Novelis to offer $500 Million senior notes towards debt

Hindalco-led Novelis to offer $500 Million senior notes towards debt

9 Jan 2025|10:20 AM

The proceeds of the transaction will be used largely to repay $491 Million in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

9 Jan 2025|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.

Read More
Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps ~123% y-o-y to ₹1,891 Crore

Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps ~123% y-o-y to ₹1,891 Crore

12 Nov 2024|01:29 PM

Novelis' adjusted EBITDA of $462 million was down 5% due to lower metal benefits, an unfavourable product mix.

Read More
Hindalco earmarks $4-5B for upstream expansion

Hindalco earmarks $4-5B for upstream expansion

12 Nov 2024|11:28 AM

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation increased 49% year over year to ₹9,100 crore from ₹6,096 crore

Read More
Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Read More
Novelis logs 18% decline in Q2 net profit

Novelis logs 18% decline in Q2 net profit

7 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

The company reported a net income of $128 Million for the three months ending September 30, a decrease of 18% from the same time last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Hindalco Tanks 7% Amidst Paris Gloom

Hindalco Tanks 7% Amidst Paris Gloom

24 Oct 2024|10:58 AM

Hindalco has little to learn from Constellium's earnings report card, which revealed that its Q3 revenue decreased 5% year over year (YoY).

Read More
Hindalco Q1 Profit Surges 25%

Hindalco Q1 Profit Surges 25%

14 Aug 2024|10:18 AM

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹7,992 Crore, marking a 31% increase year-on-year, demonstrating strong operational performance.

Read More
Hindalco-led Novelis' Q1 net sales jump 2% to $4.2 Billion

Hindalco-led Novelis’ Q1 net sales jump 2% to $4.2 Billion

8 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

Net income attributable to Novelis Inc's common shareholders, excluding extraordinary items, increased 32% YoY to $204 Million.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindalco Industries Ltd

