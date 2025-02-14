iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Ashok Leyland Q3 Profit Jumps 35% YoY

14 Feb 2025 , 12:27 PM

Ashok Leyland reported a 35% YoY increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹820 crore in Q3 FY25, up from ₹609 crore in the same period last year. Company registered record net profit and revenue buoyed by 33% growth in exports and higher sales during festive season. The revenue increased by 8% YoY to ₹11,995 crores against ₹11,066 crores in Q3 FY24 due to strong demand in the market.

Hinduja Group Board in its meeting approved ₹500 crore investment in its UK-based subsidiary Optare and ₹200 crore in Hinduja Leyland Finance, further bolstering its financial and global presence.

Exports grew by 33% YoY, with 4,151 units dispatched in Q3 FY25, bolstering company’s global portfolio expansion plan. Net cash position at the end of the quarter improved to ₹958 crore (net debt of ₹1,747 crore) showcasing strong financial turnaround.

The EBITDA increased to ₹1,211 crore (12.8%), from ₹1,114 crore (12%) in Q3 FY24, while keeping double-digit EBITDA intact for the 8th consecutive quarter.

The company maintains its investment in battery electric and alternative fuel vehicles, with Switch Mobility planning several new products in the next year. Domestic market share of MHCV is still over 30% and the company is still a market leader in bus segment. Introducing Saathi, expanding customer base in entry-level LCV segment with new launch.

The company also exhibited India’s first 15-meter front engine bus, a first of its kind Electric Port Terminal Tractor, and a concept electric truck in the 7.5T Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) segment, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

Related Tags

  • Ashok Leyland
  • Ashok Leyland Q3 Profit
  • Q3 News
  • Q3 Profit
  • Q3 Profit News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Piramal Enterprises plans to raise ₹450 Crore via NCDs

Piramal Enterprises plans to raise ₹450 Crore via NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|02:01 PM
Nazara Technologies’ Q3 net profit tumbles ~54%

Nazara Technologies’ Q3 net profit tumbles ~54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|01:59 PM
BPCL inks MoU with SCI for maritime network

BPCL inks MoU with SCI for maritime network

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|01:56 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|01:53 PM
Ashok Leyland Q3 Profit Jumps 35% YoY

Ashok Leyland Q3 Profit Jumps 35% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Feb 2025|12:27 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.