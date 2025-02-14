Ashok Leyland Q3 Profit Jumps 35% YoY

Ashok Leyland reported a 35% YoY increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹820 crore in Q3 FY25, up from ₹609 crore in the same period last year. Company registered record net profit and revenue buoyed by 33% growth in exports and higher sales during festive season. The revenue increased by 8% YoY to ₹11,995 crores against ₹11,066 crores in Q3 FY24 due to strong demand in the market.

Hinduja Group Board in its meeting approved ₹500 crore investment in its UK-based subsidiary Optare and ₹200 crore in Hinduja Leyland Finance, further bolstering its financial and global presence.

Exports grew by 33% YoY, with 4,151 units dispatched in Q3 FY25, bolstering company’s global portfolio expansion plan. Net cash position at the end of the quarter improved to ₹958 crore (net debt of ₹1,747 crore) showcasing strong financial turnaround.

The EBITDA increased to ₹1,211 crore (12.8%), from ₹1,114 crore (12%) in Q3 FY24, while keeping double-digit EBITDA intact for the 8th consecutive quarter.

The company maintains its investment in battery electric and alternative fuel vehicles, with Switch Mobility planning several new products in the next year. Domestic market share of MHCV is still over 30% and the company is still a market leader in bus segment. Introducing Saathi, expanding customer base in entry-level LCV segment with new launch.

The company also exhibited India’s first 15-meter front engine bus, a first of its kind Electric Port Terminal Tractor, and a concept electric truck in the 7.5T Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) segment, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.