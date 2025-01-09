HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday May 24 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Consolidated and Standalone financial results of the Company for the Financial year & Quarter ended on March 31 2024. Pursuant to the above referred, kindly note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (the meeting) have inter alia: i. considered and approved Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (Audited Financial Results) & ii. recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.50 /- per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company Enclosed are the Audited Financial Results alongwith; a) Auditors Reports thereon and b) Declaration: Auditors Reports with unmodified opinion The Meeting commenced at 12:15 p.m. and concluded at 1:50 p.m. Also, the Trading window for dealing in Companys securities shall remain closed until 48 hours from this announcement. The same is being communicated to all designated persons. The above is being made available on the website of the Companys website i.e. www.hindalco.com As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)