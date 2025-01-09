|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday May 24 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Consolidated and Standalone financial results of the Company for the Financial year & Quarter ended on March 31 2024. Pursuant to the above referred, kindly note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (the meeting) have inter alia: i. considered and approved Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (Audited Financial Results) & ii. recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.50 /- per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company Enclosed are the Audited Financial Results alongwith; a) Auditors Reports thereon and b) Declaration: Auditors Reports with unmodified opinion The Meeting commenced at 12:15 p.m. and concluded at 1:50 p.m. Also, the Trading window for dealing in Companys securities shall remain closed until 48 hours from this announcement. The same is being communicated to all designated persons. The above is being made available on the website of the Companys website i.e. www.hindalco.com As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|29 Dec 2023
|HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Consolidated and Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to the above referred, kindly note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (the meeting) have transacted the following business items: Financial Results: Appointment/Re-appointment Notice of Postal Ballot The Meeting commenced at 1 2: 15 p.m. & concluded at 1 :35 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
The proceeds of the transaction will be used largely to repay $491 Million in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.Read More
Novelis' adjusted EBITDA of $462 million was down 5% due to lower metal benefits, an unfavourable product mix.Read More
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation increased 49% year over year to ₹9,100 crore from ₹6,096 croreRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
The company reported a net income of $128 Million for the three months ending September 30, a decrease of 18% from the same time last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
Hindalco has little to learn from Constellium's earnings report card, which revealed that its Q3 revenue decreased 5% year over year (YoY).Read More
Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹7,992 Crore, marking a 31% increase year-on-year, demonstrating strong operational performance.Read More
Net income attributable to Novelis Inc's common shareholders, excluding extraordinary items, increased 32% YoY to $204 Million.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.