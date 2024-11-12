iifl-logo-icon 1
Britannia Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4,791.25
(-0.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Britannia Industries Ltd

Britannia Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,145.12

2,379.44

1,889.26

1,445.2

Depreciation

-170.01

-166.77

-151.69

-119.76

Tax paid

-541.93

-619.41

-423.96

-497.31

Working capital

-54.55

-112.8

-86.59

-154.69

Other operating items

Operating

1,378.63

1,480.46

1,227.02

673.44

Capital expenditure

126.32

104.93

703.65

311.58

Free cash flow

1,504.95

1,585.39

1,930.67

985.02

Equity raised

4,070.7

5,786.05

5,977.61

5,121.51

Investing

-926.23

-190.83

1,955.04

586.22

Financing

2,534.86

2,997.17

1,211.24

8.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

300.14

Net in cash

7,184.28

10,177.78

11,074.56

7,001.78

Britannia Inds. : related Articles

Britannia Industries Q2 net profit dips 9.4% y-o-y

Britannia Industries Q2 net profit dips 9.4% y-o-y

12 Nov 2024|01:26 PM

EBITDA decreased by 10.2% to ₹783.4 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, from ₹872.4 Crore in Q2 of FY24.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Britannia and Bel Open ₹220 Crore Cheese Factory

Britannia and Bel Open ₹220 Crore Cheese Factory

10 Oct 2024|03:37 PM

The JV invested ₹220 Crore in the Greenfield factory, integrated into Britannia’s existing dairy facility, producing Britannia The Laughing Cow products.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Britannia Q1 Profit Surges 10.5%

Britannia Q1 Profit Surges 10.5%

5 Aug 2024|10:31 AM

This year, its operational profit margins increased by 50 basis points to 17.7%, while EBITDA increased by almost 9% to ₹753 crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

