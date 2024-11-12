iifl-logo-icon 1
Britannia Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,849.3
(1.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:54:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

13,371.62

12,378.83

10,986.68

9,304.06

yoy growth (%)

8.02

12.67

18.08

10.57

Raw materials

-8,475.76

-7,374.97

-6,657.73

-5,773.45

As % of sales

63.38

59.57

60.59

62.05

Employee costs

-413.56

-402.85

-368.87

-294.87

As % of sales

3.09

3.25

3.35

3.16

Other costs

-2,393.14

-2,249.69

-2,189.39

-1,825.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.89

18.17

19.92

19.61

Operating profit

2,089.16

2,351.32

1,770.69

1,410.48

OPM

15.62

18.99

16.11

15.15

Depreciation

-170.01

-166.77

-151.69

-119.76

Interest expense

-133.46

-97.81

-65.17

-1.45

Other income

359.43

292.7

335.43

155.93

Profit before tax

2,145.12

2,379.44

1,889.26

1,445.2

Taxes

-541.93

-619.41

-423.96

-497.31

Tax rate

-25.26

-26.03

-22.44

-34.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,603.19

1,760.03

1,465.3

947.89

Exceptional items

0

0

19

0

Net profit

1,603.19

1,760.03

1,484.3

947.89

yoy growth (%)

-8.91

18.57

56.58

12.35

NPM

11.98

14.21

13.5

10.18

Britannia Inds. : related Articles

Britannia Industries Q2 net profit dips 9.4% y-o-y

Britannia Industries Q2 net profit dips 9.4% y-o-y

12 Nov 2024|01:26 PM

EBITDA decreased by 10.2% to ₹783.4 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, from ₹872.4 Crore in Q2 of FY24.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Britannia and Bel Open ₹220 Crore Cheese Factory

Britannia and Bel Open ₹220 Crore Cheese Factory

10 Oct 2024|03:37 PM

The JV invested ₹220 Crore in the Greenfield factory, integrated into Britannia's existing dairy facility, producing Britannia The Laughing Cow products.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Britannia Q1 Profit Surges 10.5%

Britannia Q1 Profit Surges 10.5%

5 Aug 2024|10:31 AM

This year, its operational profit margins increased by 50 basis points to 17.7%, while EBITDA increased by almost 9% to ₹753 crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

