Britannia Industries Ltd Key Ratios

4,854.4
(0.20%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Britannia Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.61

13.24

17

9.49

Op profit growth

-12.26

36.13

22.74

17.48

EBIT growth

-15.26

35.42

27

16.49

Net profit growth

-18.19

32.88

39.67

13.54

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.57

19.1

15.89

15.14

EBIT margin

15.73

19.97

16.7

15.39

Net profit margin

10.78

14.18

12.09

10.12

RoCE

41.25

44.66

39.9

46.61

RoNW

12.48

11.72

8.98

8.22

RoA

7.07

7.93

7.22

7.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

62.93

76.82

57.95

83.63

Dividend per share

56.5

157.5

35

25

Cash EPS

54.97

69.16

50.64

71.81

Book value per share

106.2

147.28

183.09

283.71

Valuation ratios

P/E

50.91

47.22

46.41

29.72

P/CEPS

58.28

52.45

53.1

34.61

P/B

30.17

24.63

14.68

8.76

EV/EBIDTA

32.78

31.64

31.13

35.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

29.88

Tax payout

-27.04

-26.37

-24.21

-33.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

7.6

8.02

9.83

8.9

Inventory days

31.74

25.45

21.92

24.19

Creditor days

-41.92

-41.65

-39.22

-39.35

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-15.41

-23.66

-25.19

-201.02

Net debt / equity

0.89

0.53

0.32

0

Net debt / op. profit

1.04

0.76

0.76

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-61.97

-58.05

-59.72

-61.6

Employee costs

-3.83

-4.01

-4.19

-4.05

Other costs

-18.62

-18.82

-20.19

-19.2

Britannia Inds. : related Articles

Britannia Industries Q2 net profit dips 9.4% y-o-y

Britannia Industries Q2 net profit dips 9.4% y-o-y

12 Nov 2024|01:26 PM

EBITDA decreased by 10.2% to ₹783.4 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, from ₹872.4 Crore in Q2 of FY24.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Britannia and Bel Open ₹220 Crore Cheese Factory

Britannia and Bel Open ₹220 Crore Cheese Factory

10 Oct 2024|03:37 PM

The JV invested ₹220 Crore in the Greenfield factory, integrated into Britannia’s existing dairy facility, producing Britannia The Laughing Cow products.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Britannia Q1 Profit Surges 10.5%

Britannia Q1 Profit Surges 10.5%

5 Aug 2024|10:31 AM

This year, its operational profit margins increased by 50 basis points to 17.7%, while EBITDA increased by almost 9% to ₹753 crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

