Britannia Industries Ltd Option Chain

Britannia Industries Ltd Option Chain

4,939.2
(0.26%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--4,800₹10%2000%
--4,900₹0.40%19,6000%
6000%₹7000%5,000₹0.10%53,4000%
--5,100₹0.05-88.88%15,800-2.46%
2000%₹5750%5,200₹0.05-80%22,200-0.89%
6000%₹455.20.04%5,250₹0.350%6,4000%
2,0000%₹508.0512.9%5,300₹0.05-66.66%21,600-3.57%
4000%₹343.80%5,350₹20%5,4000%
3,4000%₹360.050%5,400₹0.05-85.71%42,200-13.52%
6000%₹291.850%5,450₹0.05-95.65%14,400-8.86%
3,400-5.55%₹31054.22%5,500₹0.05-98.66%22,800-21.37%
2,2000%₹271.050%5,550₹0.05-99.28%57,80033.17%
12,4001.63%₹214.182.75%5,600₹0.05-99.57%55,40021.49%
17,0000%₹63.850%5,650₹0.05-99.73%32,200-1.22%
30,200-17.03%₹110272.88%5,700₹0.05-99.83%44,40010.44%
14,200-66.02%₹55.15322.6%5,750₹0.05-99.92%17,20034.37%
59,400-47.71%₹13.1170.1%5,800₹0.05-99.95%34,200-21.91%
95,400-54.82%₹0.05-98.38%5,850₹13.8-91.17%24,800-8.14%
45,000-59.45%₹0.05-97.43%5,900₹91.8-54.95%20,400-1.92%
37,600-27.13%₹0.05-96.29%5,950₹137.96.07%5,000-3.84%
1,00,800-53.15%₹0.05-95.45%6,000₹189.2-36.42%14,000-4.10%
62,000-4.02%₹0.05-90.9%6,050₹220.150%3,6000%
26,000-24.41%₹0.05-92.85%6,100₹270.250%6,6000%
14,600-3.94%₹0.650%6,150₹385.950%7,4000%
47,400-34.89%₹0.05-66.66%6,200₹4980%1,8000%
6,000-3.22%₹0.05-75%6,250₹4820%1,0000%
35,200-12.43%₹0.05-87.5%6,300₹455.55-29.66%3,0000%
2,800-26.31%₹0.05-98.71%6,350₹518.150%2000%
20,000-23.66%₹0.233.33%6,400₹631.20%6000%
6,800-2.85%₹0.05-95%6,450--
30,000-39.51%₹0.05-75%6,500₹7500%2000%
6,000-11.76%₹0.05-50%6,600₹830.80%6000%
1,21,4000%₹0.050%6,700--

Britannia Inds.: Related NEWS

Britannia Industries Q2 net profit dips 9.4% y-o-y

Britannia Industries Q2 net profit dips 9.4% y-o-y

12 Nov 2024|01:26 PM

EBITDA decreased by 10.2% to ₹783.4 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, from ₹872.4 Crore in Q2 of FY24.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Read More
Britannia and Bel Open ₹220 Crore Cheese Factory

Britannia and Bel Open ₹220 Crore Cheese Factory

10 Oct 2024|03:37 PM

The JV invested ₹220 Crore in the Greenfield factory, integrated into Britannia’s existing dairy facility, producing Britannia The Laughing Cow products.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More
Britannia Q1 Profit Surges 10.5%

Britannia Q1 Profit Surges 10.5%

5 Aug 2024|10:31 AM

This year, its operational profit margins increased by 50 basis points to 17.7%, while EBITDA increased by almost 9% to ₹753 crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Read More

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.