Britannia Industries Ltd AGM

4,862.4
(-1.31%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Britannia Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM12 Aug 20243 May 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, 3rd May, 2024, have recommended the final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 @7350% i.e., Rupees 73.5/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each to be declared at the 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Final dividend if declared, will be paid within the timelines prescribed under the law. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, 3rd May, 2024, have fixed the date of 105th Annul General Meeting to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2024. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held today, 3rd May, 2024, have approved the closure of Register of Members of the Company from Tuesday, 6th August 2024 to Monday, 12th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, 3rd May, 2024, have approved the record date for the Annual General Meeting and final Dividend as Monday, 5th August, 2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Retirement of Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2024) Please find attached the scrutinizers Report along with the voting results. Pursuant to Regulations 30 read with Clause 13 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings of the 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 12th August ,2024 at 3:30 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Clause 13 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings of the 105th AGM of the Company held on Monday, 12th August, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Britannia Inds.: Related News

Britannia Industries Q2 net profit dips 9.4% y-o-y

Britannia Industries Q2 net profit dips 9.4% y-o-y

12 Nov 2024|01:26 PM

EBITDA decreased by 10.2% to ₹783.4 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, from ₹872.4 Crore in Q2 of FY24.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Britannia and Bel Open ₹220 Crore Cheese Factory

Britannia and Bel Open ₹220 Crore Cheese Factory

10 Oct 2024|03:37 PM

The JV invested ₹220 Crore in the Greenfield factory, integrated into Britannia’s existing dairy facility, producing Britannia The Laughing Cow products.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Britannia Q1 Profit Surges 10.5%

Britannia Q1 Profit Surges 10.5%

5 Aug 2024|10:31 AM

This year, its operational profit margins increased by 50 basis points to 17.7%, while EBITDA increased by almost 9% to ₹753 crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

