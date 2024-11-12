This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, 3rd May, 2024, have recommended the final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 @7350% i.e., Rupees 73.5/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each to be declared at the 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Final dividend if declared, will be paid within the timelines prescribed under the law. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, 3rd May, 2024, have fixed the date of 105th Annul General Meeting to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2024. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held today, 3rd May, 2024, have approved the closure of Register of Members of the Company from Tuesday, 6th August 2024 to Monday, 12th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, 3rd May, 2024, have approved the record date for the Annual General Meeting and final Dividend as Monday, 5th August, 2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Retirement of Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2024) Please find attached the scrutinizers Report along with the voting results. Pursuant to Regulations 30 read with Clause 13 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings of the 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 12th August ,2024 at 3:30 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Clause 13 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings of the 105th AGM of the Company held on Monday, 12th August, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)