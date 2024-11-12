This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, 3rd May, 2024, have recommended the final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 7350% i.e., Rupees 73.5/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each to be declared at the 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Final dividend if declared, will be paid within the timelines prescribed under the law. Approved to close the Register of Members from Tuesday, 6th August 2024 to Monday, 12th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and determining the entitlement of the Members to the final dividend. Hence, the record date for the AGM and final dividend is Monday, 5th August, 2024.