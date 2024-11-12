Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Approved the Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 and authorized Mr. Nusli N. Wadia, Chairman of the Company, to sign the results to be submitted to the Stock Exchanges. Approved the appointment of Mr. Jehangir Nusli Wadia (DIN: 00088831) as an Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., 2nd August, 2024, have inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and authorized Mr. Nusli N. Wadia, Chairman of the Company, to sign the results to be submitted to the Stock Exchanges. In this regard, please find enclosed the copy of the said results along with the Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

Appointment of Additional Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company. This is to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, 2nd July, 2024, approved the appointment of Dr. Urjit Patel (DIN:00175210) and Mr. Sunil Siddharth Lalbhai (DIN:00045590) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 2nd July, 2024 upto 1st July, 2029 (both days inclusive), subject to the approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2024

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of final dividend if any. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, 3rd May, 2024, have recommended the final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 @7350% i.e., Rupees 73.5/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each to be declared at the 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Final dividend if declared, will be paid within the timelines prescribed under the law. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, 3rd May, 2024, have approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and authorized Mr. Nusli N. Wadia, Chairman of the Company, to sign the results to be submitted to the Stock Exchanges. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held today, 3rd May, 2024, have approved the closure of Register of Members of the Company from Tuesday, 6th August 2024 to Monday, 12th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, 3rd May, 2024, have approved the record date for the Annual General Meeting and final Dividend as Monday, 5th August, 2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, 3rd May, 2024, have fixed the date of 105th Annul General Meeting to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, 26th March, 2024, have inter-alia approved the appointment of Mr. Pradip Manilal Kanakia (DIN: 00770347) as an Additional Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 26th March, 2024 upto 25th March, 2029, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company through Postal Ballot.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024