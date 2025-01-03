iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE 100

BSE 100 SHARE PRICE

25,460.25

(-152.77)negative-bottom arrow(-0.59%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

25,666.89

Prev. Close

25,613.03

Market Cap.

2,57,78,550.58

Div Yield

1.14

PE

23.78

PB

23.78

25,431

25,666.89

Performance

One Week (%)

1.73

One Month (%)

-0.31

One Year (%)

14.7

YTD (%)

9.21

BSE 100 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Asian Paints Ltd

2,334.25

2,362.7

2,322.95

90,892

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

11,567

12,022.15

11,550

2,218

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,296.55

1,321.85

1,292.1

17,903

Britannia Industries Ltd

4,835.3

4,858.95

4,787.9

9,667

Cipla Ltd

1,509

1,540.5

1,505.75

31,276

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,819.85

2,834.4

2,784

9,664

Eicher Motors Ltd

5,300

5,386.55

5,270.85

19,672

Nestle India Ltd

2,232.55

2,238.5

2,199.5

36,932

Ambuja Cements Ltd

548.4

554.7

546

52,100

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,516.9

2,552.8

2,503

4,346

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

4,242.95

4,277.85

4,159.9

41,152

Hindalco Industries Ltd

591.1

602.35

590.1

1,28,878

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,405.5

2,415

2,364.35

1,54,767

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

872.7

879.7

868.15

38,734

ITC Ltd

482

490.95

480

11,05,669

Cummins India Ltd

3,224.1

3,299.35

3,200.3

8,965

Trent Ltd

7,306.6

7,490

7,279.25

21,297

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

3,660.95

3,720

3,652

1,63,723

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,187.25

3,237.6

3,177.05

1,31,128

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,251.35

1,262.3

1,235.6

5,02,881

Vedanta Ltd

457.9

465.3

449.1

6,66,144

Shree Cement Ltd

26,140

26,945.05

26,032.35

405

SRF Ltd

2,288.7

2,291.1

2,216.45

4,244

Siemens Ltd

6,615

6,749.75

6,592.9

4,164

Tata Power Company Ltd

396.65

402.9

395

15,64,322

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

938.4

942

926.8

1,56,341

Tata Motors Ltd

790.4

800.5

761.9

13,51,400

Tata Steel Ltd

138.3

139.7

137.75

8,60,441

Wipro Ltd

294.45

303.6

294

6,58,326

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

7,331

7,422.4

7,277.8

4,256

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

1,352.75

1,378.8

1,347.4

28,308

Titan Company Ltd

3,449.2

3,481

3,378.2

1,17,339

State Bank of India

793.5

809.7

792.25

3,87,696

Shriram Finance Ltd

3,054.25

3,096.5

3,034.65

22,327

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

1,317.55

1,330

1,270.65

1,06,016

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

296.35

299.2

294.45

2,05,277

Bharat Electronics Ltd

291.95

297.3

291.5

2,45,939

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

1,839.15

1,848.7

1,816.75

57,700

Infosys Ltd

1,940.1

1,957.45

1,922.2

2,05,298

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

160.05

161.75

159.1

4,18,819

Lupin Ltd

2,365.25

2,396

2,347

37,438

Pidilite Industries Ltd

2,927.5

2,956.8

2,908.7

19,035

Havells India Ltd

1,689.5

1,727.1

1,689.5

50,639

Dabur India Ltd

525.05

529.1

514.2

1,01,401

Federal Bank Ltd

205.45

207.05

204.7

94,232

Bajaj Finance Ltd

7,371

7,496.15

7,360.6

43,357

Adani Enterprises Ltd

2,564.55

2,619.85

2,558

46,072

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

1,848.5

1,885

1,844

61,463

JSW Steel Ltd

912.2

924.8

911.8

1,01,475

HDFC Bank Ltd

1,749.3

1,794.8

1,746.3

4,02,703

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

4,099.25

4,180.05

4,091

1,61,331

ICICI Bank Ltd

1,266.75

1,290.55

1,262.45

3,63,566

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

316.15

317.95

313.7

3,07,453

Bank of Baroda

241.6

245.1

240.85

6,38,255

Canara Bank

101.45

103.1

101.2

7,03,571

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

11,910.95

12,046.55

11,796.9

15,842

IndusInd Bank Ltd

998.1

1,025

991

2,67,534

Axis Bank Ltd

1,084.2

1,093.4

1,080

2,18,175

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,947.25

1,991.95

1,942.2

1,64,120

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

258.75

262.75

248.1

15,96,696

DLF Ltd

828.6

839

824.45

29,188

Punjab National Bank

106.45

107.2

105.45

16,39,075

TVS Motor Company Ltd

2,477.35

2,516.3

2,470

10,371

United Spirits Ltd

1,681.3

1,700

1,666.75

7,745

NTPC Ltd

339.85

344.5

337.15

6,00,398

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

138.2

139.8

137.1

4,07,199

Coal India Ltd

393.9

399.2

389.5

4,35,081

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,205

4,271.95

4,197.55

39,684

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

464.6

474.7

460.6

9,00,406

GAIL (India) Ltd

191.15

193.75

189.75

10,31,702

Marico Ltd

660.45

663.05

647.55

58,149

Suzlon Energy Ltd

61.96

63.28

61.82

50,72,754

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,594

1,615

1,594

1,64,310

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,689.1

1,729.8

1,682.1

1,11,923

Adani Power Ltd

520.5

532

517.95

2,09,314

REC Ltd

538

544.45

519.4

10,19,423

LTIMindtree Ltd

5,739.55

5,789.55

5,700.5

5,328

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,388.9

6,521

6,316.5

5,574

Info Edge (India) Ltd

9,053

9,080.65

8,883.65

6,573

Jio Financial Services Ltd

307.35

310.85

304.25

12,07,578

Divis Laboratories Ltd

6,031.1

6,243

6,030.9

5,323

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,219

4,310

4,162.05

5,066

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,199.25

1,236

1,196.35

1,51,337

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

1,113.65

1,121.2

1,090.6

99,273

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

623.75

624

615.7

54,312

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

1,450.7

1,450.7

1,420.1

43,700

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

1,838

1,843.2

1,804

6,893

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

1,180.6

1,188.4

1,155.95

9,656

Varun Beverages Ltd

652.3

655

641.25

54,311

UltraTech Cement Ltd

11,749.9

11,858.15

11,713.15

5,877

Yes Bank Ltd

19.96

20.18

19.6

1,26,08,439

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,967

9,105.65

8,950

5,796

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

1,697

1,720.1

1,690.75

1,31,618

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

4,457.85

4,539.75

4,440.2

10,657

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

571.45

585.05

567.75

24,903

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

4,023.25

4,165

3,790

6,81,831

Tube Investments of India Ltd

3,599.2

3,694.8

3,599.2

4,145

PB Fintech Ltd

2,214.85

2,246.95

2,174.15

28,792

Zomato Ltd

272.7

285.65

271.7

25,22,010

Adani Green Energy Ltd

1,038.35

1,069.6

1,036

2,91,899

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

