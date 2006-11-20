Mirae Asset NYSE FANG ETF
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset NYSE FANG ETF
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 19-Apr-2021
Fund Manager
: Siddharth Srivastava
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2745.07
Mirae Asset NYSE FANG ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 92.8953
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset NYSE FANG ETF- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset NYSE FANG ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-8.22
-13.67
-17.82
-1.33
12.09
22.45
-
18.01
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Mirae Asset NYSE FANG ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset NYSE FANG ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Foreign Equity
|Meta Platforms Registered Shares A
|Interactive Media & Services
|11.39
|53565
|312.82
|Foreign Equity
|Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
|Systems Software
|11.36
|91610
|311.99
|Foreign Equity
|Netflix Inc
|Movies & Entertainment
|11.22
|35960
|308.18
|Foreign Equity
|Apple Inc
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|9.92
|128960
|272.58
|Foreign Equity
|Nvidia Corp Com
|Semiconductors
|9.86
|248147
|270.92
|Foreign Equity
|Amazon Com Inc
|Broadline Retail
|9.80
|145060
|269.13
|Foreign Equity
|Microsoft Corp
|Systems Software
|9.24
|73135
|253.75
|Foreign Equity
|Alphabet Inc A
|Interactive Media & Services
|9.20
|169791
|252.69
|Foreign Equity
|Broadcom Inc
|Semiconductors
|9.08
|143049
|249.33
|Foreign Equity
|ServiceNow Inc
|Systems Software
|8.92
|30149
|244.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.06
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.05
|0
|-1.42
