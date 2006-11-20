iifl-logo
Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF

Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF

Summary Info

Fund Name

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF

AMC

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Launch Date

17-Nov-2021

Fund Manager

Siddharth Srivastava

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

403.95

Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  19.4621

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF- NAV Chart

Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-5.33
-6.11
20.18
8.26
58.34
10.07
-
0.43
Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49

Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
Foreign EquityXiaomi CorporationTechnology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals11.3178440045.69
Foreign EquityAlibaba Group Holding LimitedBroadline Retail9.5827030038.71
Foreign EquitySemiconductor Manufacturing International CorpSemiconductors8.4856900034.26
Foreign EquityTencent Holdings LtdInteractive Media & Services7.505640030.32
Foreign EquityJD.com IncBroadline Retail7.0115708628.34
Foreign EquityMeituanRestaurants6.2113797025.11
Foreign EquityLi Auto IncAutomobile Manufacturers6.1218750024.75
Foreign EquityKuaishou TechnologyInteractive Media & Services5.8041240023.44
Foreign EquityXPeng IncAutomobile Manufacturers4.8621940019.66
Foreign EquityNetease IncInteractive Home Entertainment4.049390016.33
Foreign EquityLenovo Group LtdTechnology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals3.52109600014.25
Foreign EquityTrip.com Group LtdHotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines2.812320011.37
Foreign EquitySunny Optical TechElectronic Components2.5110420010.14
Foreign EquityHaier Smart Home Co LtdHousehold Appliances2.273302009.18
Foreign EquityBaidu IncInteractive Media & Services2.23961009.01
Foreign EquityBilibili IncInteractive Media & Services1.74400807.03
Foreign EquitySenseTime Group IncApplication Software1.5233430006.15
Foreign EquityBYD Electronic International Co LtdCommunications Equipment1.491070006.02
Foreign EquityKingdee International Software LtdApplication Software1.464140005.92
Foreign EquityJD Health International IncDrug Retail1.421517505.76
Foreign EquityKingsoft Corp LtdInteractive Home Entertainment1.421272005.73
Foreign EquityMidea Group Co LtdHousehold Appliances1.36663005.51
Foreign EquityAlibaba Health Information Technology LtdDrug Retail1.218740004.91
Foreign EquityTongcheng-Elong Holdings LtdHotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines0.911896003.70
Foreign EquityHua Hong Semiconductor LtdSemiconductors0.84890003.42
Foreign EquityASM Pacific Technology ORD SHSSemiconductor Materials & Equipment0.76451003.07
Foreign EquityNio IncAutomobile Manufacturers0.45467301.85
Foreign EquityChina Literature LtdPublishing0.43626001.77
Foreign EquityZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co LtdMulti-line Insurance0.371158001.51
Foreign EquityEast Buy Holding LtdFood Retail0.22630000.91
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.0300.15
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.030-0.16

Key information

Fund House:
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Nov-2006
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,98,338.42
Trustee/s:
M.L.Soneji, Mirae Asset Trustee Compa
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Swarup Anand Mohanty
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Yogesh Chadha, Mr. Swarup Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Siddharth Srivastava
Auditors:
Ms/ M P Chitale & CO

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 606,6th Flr,Windsor Off. CST Road,Kalina, Santacruz(E),Mumbai-400098
Contact Nos:
022-67800300
Fax:
022-67253942
Email:
customercare@miraeasset.com
Website:
www.miraeassetmf.co.in

