Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 17-Nov-2021
Fund Manager
: Siddharth Srivastava
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 403.95
Invest wise with Expert advice
Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.4621
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-5.33
-6.11
20.18
8.26
58.34
10.07
-
0.43
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Foreign Equity
|Xiaomi Corporation
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|11.31
|784400
|45.69
|Foreign Equity
|Alibaba Group Holding Limited
|Broadline Retail
|9.58
|270300
|38.71
|Foreign Equity
|Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
|Semiconductors
|8.48
|569000
|34.26
|Foreign Equity
|Tencent Holdings Ltd
|Interactive Media & Services
|7.50
|56400
|30.32
|Foreign Equity
|JD.com Inc
|Broadline Retail
|7.01
|157086
|28.34
|Foreign Equity
|Meituan
|Restaurants
|6.21
|137970
|25.11
|Foreign Equity
|Li Auto Inc
|Automobile Manufacturers
|6.12
|187500
|24.75
|Foreign Equity
|Kuaishou Technology
|Interactive Media & Services
|5.80
|412400
|23.44
|Foreign Equity
|XPeng Inc
|Automobile Manufacturers
|4.86
|219400
|19.66
|Foreign Equity
|Netease Inc
|Interactive Home Entertainment
|4.04
|93900
|16.33
|Foreign Equity
|Lenovo Group Ltd
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|3.52
|1096000
|14.25
|Foreign Equity
|Trip.com Group Ltd
|Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
|2.81
|23200
|11.37
|Foreign Equity
|Sunny Optical Tech
|Electronic Components
|2.51
|104200
|10.14
|Foreign Equity
|Haier Smart Home Co Ltd
|Household Appliances
|2.27
|330200
|9.18
|Foreign Equity
|Baidu Inc
|Interactive Media & Services
|2.23
|96100
|9.01
|Foreign Equity
|Bilibili Inc
|Interactive Media & Services
|1.74
|40080
|7.03
|Foreign Equity
|SenseTime Group Inc
|Application Software
|1.52
|3343000
|6.15
|Foreign Equity
|BYD Electronic International Co Ltd
|Communications Equipment
|1.49
|107000
|6.02
|Foreign Equity
|Kingdee International Software Ltd
|Application Software
|1.46
|414000
|5.92
|Foreign Equity
|JD Health International Inc
|Drug Retail
|1.42
|151750
|5.76
|Foreign Equity
|Kingsoft Corp Ltd
|Interactive Home Entertainment
|1.42
|127200
|5.73
|Foreign Equity
|Midea Group Co Ltd
|Household Appliances
|1.36
|66300
|5.51
|Foreign Equity
|Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd
|Drug Retail
|1.21
|874000
|4.91
|Foreign Equity
|Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Ltd
|Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
|0.91
|189600
|3.70
|Foreign Equity
|Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd
|Semiconductors
|0.84
|89000
|3.42
|Foreign Equity
|ASM Pacific Technology ORD SHS
|Semiconductor Materials & Equipment
|0.76
|45100
|3.07
|Foreign Equity
|Nio Inc
|Automobile Manufacturers
|0.45
|46730
|1.85
|Foreign Equity
|China Literature Ltd
|Publishing
|0.43
|62600
|1.77
|Foreign Equity
|ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd
|Multi-line Insurance
|0.37
|115800
|1.51
|Foreign Equity
|East Buy Holding Ltd
|Food Retail
|0.22
|63000
|0.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.15
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.03
|0
|-0.16
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement