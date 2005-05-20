Invesco India Large Mid Cap Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Large Mid Cap Fund G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 09-Jul-2007
Fund Manager
: Amit Ganatra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5930.35
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invesco India Large Mid Cap Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Invesco India Large Mid Cap Fund G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Large Mid Cap Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.24
7.17
-10.28
-8.93
12.98
19.29
27.65
13.04
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Invesco India Large Mid Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Large Mid Cap Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|4.62
|612171
|274.08
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|4.54
|1921954
|269.21
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.44
|542689
|263.28
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|3.77
|6673912
|223.34
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.54
|1741069
|209.64
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.43
|9152597
|203.27
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|3.29
|1993259
|194.96
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|3.06
|130340
|181.63
|Equity
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Finance
|3.05
|13404597
|180.60
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|3.01
|10039804
|178.32
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|2.99
|1575356
|177.47
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|2.95
|376990
|174.68
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.82
|730500
|167.32
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.66
|909060
|157.48
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|2.63
|1358479
|156.17
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.60
|351540
|154.30
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|2.60
|692520
|154.12
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.47
|2120957
|146.32
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.23
|1374104
|132.42
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.21
|1289712
|130.97
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.93
|1828738
|114.49
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.90
|228071
|112.56
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.88
|151135
|111.26
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.79
|829758
|106.12
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|1.79
|949730
|105.97
|Equity
|Ethos Ltd
|Consumer Durables
|1.77
|416894
|105.00
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.71
|1420066
|101.69
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.51
|169219
|89.75
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|1.48
|567280
|87.82
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.47
|870553
|86.88
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.43
|234307
|85.01
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|1.39
|1154182
|82.47
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.30
|457168
|77.30
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|1.18
|1941256
|70.07
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|1.16
|832092
|68.72
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.15
|163885
|67.91
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.08
|259760
|64.26
|Equity
|Max Estates
|Realty
|1.03
|1507610
|61.16
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.02
|595927
|60.57
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|1.01
|497233
|59.69
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.99
|1001633
|58.58
|Equity
|Go Digit General
|Insurance
|0.97
|1890000
|57.61
|Equity
|Bansal Wire Inds
|Industrial Products
|0.97
|1704517
|57.54
|Equity
|Brainbees Solut.
|Retailing
|0.90
|1417602
|53.37
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.86
|237686
|50.77
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.74
|306542
|44.07
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.68
|490000
|40.75
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.23
|0
|132.33
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.24
|0
|-13.19
