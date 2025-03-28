Mutual Fund Snapshot

Scheme Name
NAV(₹)
AUM(₹Cr)
RTN. 1Y
RTN. 3Y
RTN. 5Y
EXP Ratio(%)
TRUSTMF Small Cap Fund - Regular (G)
|13.16
|2,476.03
|30.30
|0.00
|0.00
|2.92
HDFC Defence Fund - Regular (G)
|30.03
|10,529.25
|29.02
|39.92
|0.00
|1.80
Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund - Reg (G)
|14.03
|756.31
|28.67
|0.00
|0.00
|3.45
Kotak MNC Fund - Regular (G)
|12.63
|2,180.06
|26.39
|0.00
|0.00
|2.26
Aditya Birla SL Manufacturing Equity Fund (G)
|39.47
|1,229.35
|26.30
|21.21
|14.86
|2.35
Invest wise with Expert advice
Scheme Name
NAV(₹)
1 Week %
3 Months %
6 Months %
1 Year %
3 Years %
16.53
4.01
10.31
10.87
12.23
17.59
16.53
4.01
10.31
10.87
12.23
17.59
49.59
2.84
7.29
5.12
8.23
12.85
43.87
2.84
7.29
5.12
8.23
12.85
220.21
3.06
-9.39
-6.72
95.57
0
Scheme Name
NAV(₹)
Record Date
Dividend %
6 Months %
1 Year %
3 Years %
32.12
10 Aug 2026
2.2
2.85
5.77
10.07
24.16
10 Aug 2026
1.5
2.99
16.24
18.60
57.47
10 Aug 2026
61.5
-6.37
-4.26
8.40
10.62
10 Aug 2026
0.5
2.58
5.43
6.57
25.58
10 Aug 2026
20.5
16.16
11.59
22.53
Nature
Gross Purchase (Rs. Cr)
Gross Sell (Rs. Cr)
Net (Rs. Cr)
|Equity
|1,233.2
|754.98
|478.22
|Debt
|676.39
|702.75
|-26.36
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
28 Jul, 26
11 Aug, 26
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
28 Jul, 26
11 Aug, 26
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
28 Jul, 26
11 Aug, 26
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
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13 Mar 2025|02:41 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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