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Mutual Fund Snapshot

Equity

Balanced

Debt

Other

Scheme Name
NAV(₹)
AUM(₹Cr)
RTN. 1Y
RTN. 3Y
RTN. 5Y
EXP Ratio(%)

TRUSTMF Small Cap Fund - Regular (G)

13.162,476.0330.300.000.002.92

HDFC Defence Fund - Regular (G)

30.0310,529.2529.0239.920.001.80

Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund - Reg (G)

14.03756.3128.670.000.003.45

Kotak MNC Fund - Regular (G)

12.632,180.0626.390.000.002.26

Aditya Birla SL Manufacturing Equity Fund (G)

39.471,229.3526.3021.2114.862.35
View All Equity Funds
Disclaimer: IIFL Capital Service Limited is an AMFI registered Mutual Fund distributor

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Fund Selector

IN
Scheme Name
NAV(₹)
1 Week %
3 Months %
6 Months %
1 Year %
3 Years %

360 ONE FlexiCap Fund - Regular (G)

16.53

4.01

10.31

10.87

12.23

17.59

360 ONE FlexiCap Fund - Regular (IDCW)

16.53

4.01

10.31

10.87

12.23

17.59

360 ONE Focused Fund (G)

49.59

2.84

7.29

5.12

8.23

12.85

360 ONE Focused Fund (IDCW)

43.87

2.84

7.29

5.12

8.23

12.85

360 ONE Silver ETF

220.21

3.06

-9.39

-6.72

95.57

0

Disclaimer: IIFL Capital Service Limited is an AMFI registered Mutual Fund distributor

FIND FUNDS THAT DECLARE DIVIDEND

Scheme Name
NAV(₹)
Record Date
Dividend %
6 Months %
1 Year %
3 Years %

Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund (IDCW)

32.12

10 Aug 2026

2.2

2.85

5.77

10.07

Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund-Reg (IDCW)

24.16

10 Aug 2026

1.5

2.99

16.24

18.60

ICICI Pru Technology Fund (IDCW)

57.47

10 Aug 2026

61.5

-6.37

-4.26

8.40

Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund - Reg (IDCW-M)

10.62

10 Aug 2026

0.5

2.58

5.43

6.57

ICICI Pru P.H.D Fund (IDCW)

25.58

10 Aug 2026

20.5

16.16

11.59

22.53

Disclaimer: IIFL Capital Service Limited is an AMFI registered Mutual Fund distributor

Fund Activity

Mutual Funds

FIIs

Nature
Gross Purchase (Rs. Cr)
Gross Sell (Rs. Cr)
Net (Rs. Cr)
Equity1,233.2754.98478.22
Debt676.39702.75-26.36
Disclaimer: IIFL Capital Service Limited is an AMFI registered Mutual Fund distributor

NFO Updates

Equity

Debt

Balanced

Invesco India Nifty Bank ETF

Invest
Fund Class

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Open Date

28 Jul, 26

Close Date

11 Aug, 26

Invesco India Nifty Bank ETF

Invest
Fund Class

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Open Date

28 Jul, 26

Close Date

11 Aug, 26

Invesco India BSE Sensex ETF

Invest
Fund Class

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Open Date

28 Jul, 26

Close Date

11 Aug, 26

View All Equity Funds

Fund Manager Speak

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Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

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Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

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Why FIIs are selling?

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In CY24, FIIs trimmed in large caps but increased in SMID (taking more risk within overall selling context).

13 Mar 2025|02:41 PM

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January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

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In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

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