360 ONE FlexiCap Fund Regular G

360 ONE FlexiCap Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

360 ONE Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

360 ONE FlexiCap Fund Regular G

AMC

360 ONE Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

12-Jun-2023

Fund Manager

Mayur Patel

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1332.17

360 ONE FlexiCap Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  13.801

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

For redemption/switch-out of units before 365 days from the date of allotment-1% of the applicable NAV For redemption/switch-out of units on or after 365 days from the date of allotment-NIL

360 ONE FlexiCap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

360 ONE FlexiCap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.16
3.65
-9.79
-12.15
8.99
-
-
20.06
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

360 ONE FlexiCap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

360 ONE FlexiCap Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Swiggy4,13,630
Balrampur Chini3,22,087
Kirloskar Oil1,09,289
St Bk of India1,15,919
Dr Lal Pathlabs19,758

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.1739791268.93
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance4.567135260.86
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance4.3141053457.50
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.438352645.77
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables3.333191744.47
EquityZomato LtdRetailing3.18191300942.48
EquitySuven PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.0333325740.48
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles2.9864055539.75
EquityPremier EnergiesElectrical Equipment2.6340247435.14
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.5512519734.02
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.5420090033.90
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products2.4722955333.03
EquityICICI BankBanks2.4026584332.01
EquitySBI CardsFinance2.2435580029.84
EquityMotherson WiringAuto Components2.18619753629.12
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services2.1689205228.84
EquityCoforgeIT - Software2.093782827.84
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.9916905826.54
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.9217196425.58
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels1.91629425.50
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.908030325.40
EquityInventurus KnowlIT - Services1.9014110825.32
EquityREC LtdFinance1.7966357823.90
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment1.7841603023.82
EquityBlue Dart ExpresTransport Services1.623615221.68
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components1.6143574121.52
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products1.578490720.92
EquityVedant FashionsRetailing1.4823493219.80
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables1.4459786119.20
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets1.423801018.97
EquitySaregama IndiaEntertainment1.3340084117.78
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products1.206465415.99
EquitySumitomo Chemi.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals1.2034717915.99
EquityAditya Bir. Fas.Retailing1.0960449714.63
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.094729514.60
EquityBrainbees Solut.Retailing1.0838508814.50
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components1.071311814.35
EquityCapital SmallBanks1.0552589714.07
EquityAAVAS FinanciersFinance1.048274713.94
EquityTata Technolog.IT - Services0.8617157811.52
EquityNTPCPower0.8335709711.12
EquityBandhan BankBanks0.8177035910.87
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment0.78927210.46
EquitySISCommercial Services & Supplies0.7633521610.22
EquityNetweb Technol.IT - Services0.66611748.89
EquityVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services0.5191177366.88
EquityCMS Info SystemsCommercial Services & Supplies0.471370246.27
EquityAngel OneCapital Markets0.22141173.06
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-8.910118.75
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.19015.90

Key information

Fund House:
360 ONE Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Mar-2010
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,805.18
Trustee/s:
Ashok Kumar Garg, Karat Venugopal Parmeshwa, Mr. R Mohan, IIFL Trustee Limited (For
Chairman:
Homai Daruwalla
CEO / MD:
Mr. Manoj shenoy, Raghav Iyengar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Sethurathnam Ravi, Smita Aggarwal, Venkataraman Rajamani
Compliance Officer/s:
Sonali Tendulkar
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sushil Sharma, Chandan Bhatnagar
Fund Manager/s:
Mayur Patel
Auditors:
Deloittee Price Waterhous

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
360 ONE Centre,6th Floor, Kamala City Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022 - 48765600
Fax:
022 - 46464706
Email:
service@360.one
Website:
www.360.one/asset-management/mutualfund/

