360 ONE FlexiCap Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: 360 ONE Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: 360 ONE FlexiCap Fund Regular G
AMC
: 360 ONE Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 12-Jun-2023
Fund Manager
: Mayur Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1332.17
360 ONE FlexiCap Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.801
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption/switch-out of units before 365 days from the date of allotment-1% of the applicable NAV For redemption/switch-out of units on or after 365 days from the date of allotment-NIL
360 ONE FlexiCap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
360 ONE FlexiCap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.16
3.65
-9.79
-12.15
8.99
-
-
20.06
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
360 ONE FlexiCap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
360 ONE FlexiCap Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.17
|397912
|68.93
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|4.56
|71352
|60.86
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|4.31
|410534
|57.50
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.43
|83526
|45.77
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|3.33
|31917
|44.47
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.18
|1913009
|42.48
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.03
|333257
|40.48
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|2.98
|640555
|39.75
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|2.63
|402474
|35.14
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.55
|125197
|34.02
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.54
|200900
|33.90
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|2.47
|229553
|33.03
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.40
|265843
|32.01
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|2.24
|355800
|29.84
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|2.18
|6197536
|29.12
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.16
|892052
|28.84
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|2.09
|37828
|27.84
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.99
|169058
|26.54
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.92
|171964
|25.58
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.91
|6294
|25.50
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.90
|80303
|25.40
|Equity
|Inventurus Knowl
|IT - Services
|1.90
|141108
|25.32
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.79
|663578
|23.90
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|1.78
|416030
|23.82
|Equity
|Blue Dart Expres
|Transport Services
|1.62
|36152
|21.68
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.61
|435741
|21.52
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|1.57
|84907
|20.92
|Equity
|Vedant Fashions
|Retailing
|1.48
|234932
|19.80
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.44
|597861
|19.20
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.42
|38010
|18.97
|Equity
|Saregama India
|Entertainment
|1.33
|400841
|17.78
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.20
|64654
|15.99
|Equity
|Sumitomo Chemi.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.20
|347179
|15.99
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|1.09
|604497
|14.63
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.09
|47295
|14.60
|Equity
|Brainbees Solut.
|Retailing
|1.08
|385088
|14.50
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|1.07
|13118
|14.35
|Equity
|Capital Small
|Banks
|1.05
|525897
|14.07
|Equity
|AAVAS Financiers
|Finance
|1.04
|82747
|13.94
|Equity
|Tata Technolog.
|IT - Services
|0.86
|171578
|11.52
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.83
|357097
|11.12
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|0.81
|770359
|10.87
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.78
|9272
|10.46
|Equity
|SIS
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.76
|335216
|10.22
|Equity
|Netweb Technol.
|IT - Services
|0.66
|61174
|8.89
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|0.51
|9117736
|6.88
|Equity
|CMS Info Systems
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.47
|137024
|6.27
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|0.22
|14117
|3.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.91
|0
|118.75
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.19
|0
|15.90
