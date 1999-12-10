HDFC Defence Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Defence Fund Regular G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 19-May-2023
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Poddar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3880.46
HDFC Defence Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.786
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase/Switch-in of units, an Exit load of 1% is payable if units are redeemed/switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. No Exit Load is payable if units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
HDFC Defence Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
HDFC Defence Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.17
20.72
-8.23
-6.88
14.46
-
-
44.94
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
HDFC Defence Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Defence Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|21.44
|33792857
|832.14
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|18.77
|2358258
|728.27
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|11.62
|517482
|450.75
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|9.53
|1505913
|369.64
|Equity
|Cyient DLM
|Industrial Manufacturing
|5.82
|5610329
|226.01
|Equity
|Astra Microwave
|Aerospace & Defense
|5.63
|3596781
|218.36
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.17
|511599
|161.86
|Equity
|MTAR Technologie
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.47
|1044679
|134.54
|Equity
|Prem. Explosives
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.14
|3648701
|121.72
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|3.06
|265000
|118.64
|Equity
|Avalon Tech
|Electrical Equipment
|2.32
|1356183
|90.11
|Equity
|The Anup Enginee
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.83
|253709
|70.99
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|1.72
|685586
|66.77
|Equity
|Power Mech Proj.
|Construction
|1.43
|308219
|55.54
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|0.82
|489552
|31.86
|Equity
|Bansal Wire Inds
|Industrial Products
|0.73
|842441
|28.44
|Equity
|JNK
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.68
|925885
|26.89
|Equity
|Rishabh Instrum.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.61
|1130056
|23.72
|Equity
|Diffusion Eng
|Industrial Products
|0.53
|847772
|20.42
|Equity
|DEE Development
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.37
|719590
|14.35
|Equity
|Ideaforge Tech
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.30
|318313
|11.51
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.87
|0
|72.49
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.13
|0
|5.32
