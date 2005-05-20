Invesco India PSU Equity Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India PSU Equity Fund G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 29-Sep-2009
Fund Manager
: Dhimant Kothari
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1046.74
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 57.94
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - In respect of each purchase/switch-in of units, an Exit Load of 1% is payable, if units are redeemed /swithced out on or before 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - In respect of each purchase/switch-in of units, no Exit Load is payable, if units are redeemed/switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund G- NAV Chart
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.57
16.13
-4.48
-11.82
1.36
28.62
31.38
12.11
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|9.16
|3894619
|95.90
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|8.63
|3599413
|90.29
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|8.24
|1251543
|86.20
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|7.81
|3445961
|81.77
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|6.17
|2868783
|64.61
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|5.17
|175355
|54.15
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|4.93
|5911723
|51.59
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|4.67
|1570631
|48.91
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|4.42
|2604332
|46.25
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|4.39
|1564169
|45.94
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|3.87
|1123490
|40.47
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|3.70
|2485062
|38.77
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|3.59
|152998
|37.55
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.16
|338824
|33.04
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|2.70
|552698
|28.23
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|2.66
|3821507
|27.85
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.66
|194404
|27.80
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.30
|1221807
|24.07
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.13
|104588
|22.28
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|2.06
|2051125
|21.54
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|1.97
|330634
|20.62
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|1.93
|349373
|20.18
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|1.58
|246545
|16.54
|Equity
|Cochin Shipyard
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.05
|86250
|10.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.10
|0
|11.46
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.05
|0
|-0.33
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement