Tata Steel Ltd Nine Monthly Results

132.53
(-0.64%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,68,850.31

1,79,397.47

1,73,616.27

1,05,219.95

1,04,110.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,68,850.31

1,79,397.47

1,73,616.27

1,05,219.95

1,04,110.2

Other Operating Income

1,633.16

993.68

1,019.4

1,229.08

1,936.5

Other Income

1,632.94

1,291.48

1,702.65

959.18

793.66

Total Income

1,72,116.41

1,81,682.63

1,76,338.32

1,07,408.21

1,06,840.36

Total Expenditure

1,62,092.79

1,55,310.19

1,26,755.25

90,339.71

94,532.69

PBIDT

10,023.62

26,372.44

49,583.07

17,068.5

12,307.67

Interest

5,665.32

4,505.1

4,363.69

5,740.44

5,608.38

PBDT

4,358.3

21,867.34

45,219.38

11,328.06

6,699.29

Depreciation

7,314.21

6,952.99

6,857.48

6,841.23

6,216.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3,936.67

4,204.82

4,043.93

2,152.79

1,462.03

Deferred Tax

-1,428.41

4,200.42

2,403.77

1,306.16

-3,767.16

Reported Profit After Tax

-5,464.17

6,509.11

31,914.2

1,027.88

2,787.81

Minority Interest After NP

-415.25

-546.43

1,516.47

181.81

-250.07

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5,048.92

7,055.54

30,397.73

846.07

3,037.88

Extra-ordinary Items

-3,282.94

44.37

116.66

-11.92

53.06

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1,765.98

7,011.17

30,281.07

857.99

2,984.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.13

5.78

252.48

6.08

25.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,228.82

1,221.21

1,221.17

1,144.95

1,144.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.93

14.7

28.55

16.22

11.82

PBDTM(%)

2.58

12.18

26.04

10.76

6.43

PATM(%)

-3.23

3.62

18.38

0.97

2.67

Tata Steel: Related NEWS

Tata Steel’s Indian production jumps ~6%

Tata Steel’s Indian production jumps ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jan 2025|09:19 AM

Industrial product and project deliveries remained consistent, but value-added segments experienced double-digit growth.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jan 2025|08:18 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.

Read More
Tata Steel swings to net profit of ₹833 Crore in Q2FY25

Tata Steel swings to net profit of ₹833 Crore in Q2FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|09:30 AM

The revenue from the Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) business increased to ₹1,348 Crore in the September quarter of 2024.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Tata Steel logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 crude steel production

Tata Steel logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 crude steel production

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|11:25 AM

On a half-year basis, Tata Steel India's crude steel output jumped 5% to 10.53 Million tonnes, while deliveries increased 4% to 10.04 Million tonnes.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

Read More
Tata Steel Secures £500M Grant for Green Steel

Tata Steel Secures £500M Grant for Green Steel

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2024|10:32 AM

The company announced a generous support package for affected employees, including voluntary redundancy, re-skilling opportunities, and cross-matching for other roles.

Read More
Tata Steel Acquires Additional Stake in Singapore Unit for ₹2,348 Crore

Tata Steel Acquires Additional Stake in Singapore Unit for ₹2,348 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2024|12:40 PM

The strategic stake purchase is part of Tata Steel's efforts to enhance its global presence and operational efficiency.

Read More
Odisha to Reap Rs 1 Lakh Crore Windfall from SC Mining Verdict

Odisha to Reap Rs 1 Lakh Crore Windfall from SC Mining Verdict

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Aug 2024|02:13 PM

Tata Steel reported in an exchange statement on July 31 that it will owe Odisha Rs 17,300 crore in mineral tax as a result of the Supreme Court's verdict.

Read More

