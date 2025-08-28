Tata Steel picks up stake worth ₹3,100 Crore in T Holdings Pte

Tata Steel informed in its filings with the bourses that it has acquired a stake worth ₹3,100 Crore in its Singapore-incorporated subsidiary T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd.

In an exchange filing, the company also noted that it is putting in more funds in T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd by subscribing to its equity shares.

On August 26, 2025, the business acquired 353,23,38,309 equity shares. These shares have a face value of $0.1005 each. Hence, the aggregate value of the transaction stands at $355 million or about ₹3,104.03 Crore.

After completion of this acquisition, T Holdings will continue to be a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Tata Steel.

This is a major step for steel companies such as Tata Steel who are pacing up for the headwinds owing to Trump’s tariff.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, Tata Steel posted a net profit of ₹2,007 Crore. This was more than twice the profit reported in the previous corresponding quarter of ₹918.60 Crore.

However, despite logging robust growth in its revenue for the quarter, the business registered a 2.90% decline against the previous quarter at ₹53,178 Crore. In June 2024 quarter, the company posted a revenue of ₹54,771 Crore.

In the UK market, the company’s revenue was 536 million Pounds.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com