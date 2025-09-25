iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Steel Infuses ₹4,054 Crore into Singapore-Based Unit T Steel Holdings

25 Sep 2025 , 11:08 AM

Tata Steel Ltd on Wednesday announced a fresh capital infusion into its overseas subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd (TSHP), acquiring 457.7 crore equity shares worth ₹4,054.66 crore.

The newly subscribed shares, with a face value of USD 0.1005 each, raise Tata Steel’s total investment in TSHP this year to USD 460 million. Following the latest infusion, TSHP will remain a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of Tata Steel, the company said in a filing with stock exchanges.

This move is part of a series of capital infusions between May and August 2025, aimed at strengthening Tata Steel’s international operations and supporting its global growth strategy.

Following the news, shares of Tata Steel are trading at ₹173.21, which is a 0.32% gain than the previous close. Tata Steel shares have gained 8.51% in the last month, 10% in the last six months, and 26% in the year-to-date.

Tata Steel is one of India’s largest and oldest steel producers, renowned for its integrated operations and global presence. The company focuses on sustainable growth, innovation, and delivering high-quality steel products worldwide.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • business
  • Business Services
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Singapore
  • stock market
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Dilip Buildcon Bags Twin Orders Exceeding ₹4,000 Crore in Rajasthan and Kerala

Dilip Buildcon Bags Twin Orders Exceeding ₹4,000 Crore in Rajasthan and Kerala

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|02:46 PM
HCC Bags Two Major Patna Metro Contracts Worth Over ₹2,500 Crore

HCC Bags Two Major Patna Metro Contracts Worth Over ₹2,500 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|02:39 PM
Gujarat Pipavav Port Bags Five-Year ONGC Contract

Gujarat Pipavav Port Bags Five-Year ONGC Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|02:08 PM
BMW Ventures Limited IPO

BMW Ventures Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|12:50 PM
HAL to ink ₹67,000 Crore Tejas Mk-1A deal today; stock up

HAL to ink ₹67,000 Crore Tejas Mk-1A deal today; stock up

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|11:51 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.