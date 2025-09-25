Tata Steel Infuses ₹4,054 Crore into Singapore-Based Unit T Steel Holdings

Tata Steel Ltd on Wednesday announced a fresh capital infusion into its overseas subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd (TSHP), acquiring 457.7 crore equity shares worth ₹4,054.66 crore.

The newly subscribed shares, with a face value of USD 0.1005 each, raise Tata Steel’s total investment in TSHP this year to USD 460 million. Following the latest infusion, TSHP will remain a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of Tata Steel, the company said in a filing with stock exchanges.

This move is part of a series of capital infusions between May and August 2025, aimed at strengthening Tata Steel’s international operations and supporting its global growth strategy.

Following the news, shares of Tata Steel are trading at ₹173.21, which is a 0.32% gain than the previous close. Tata Steel shares have gained 8.51% in the last month, 10% in the last six months, and 26% in the year-to-date.

Tata Steel is one of India’s largest and oldest steel producers, renowned for its integrated operations and global presence. The company focuses on sustainable growth, innovation, and delivering high-quality steel products worldwide.

