Tata Steel secures interim relief extension on 2 demand matters

Tata Steel Ltd said that it has secured extended interim protection from the Orissa High Court in two writ petitions filed by the company against demand notices related to its Sukinda chromite block. The company informed that the interim relief has been extended until the next date of hearing scheduled for January 19, 2026.

At around 1.09 PM, Tata Steel was trading 0.74% lower at ₹181.89, against the previous close of ₹183.24 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹184.39, and ₹181.50, respectively.

This disclosure comes after an earlier intimation by the company for material litigations involving the Sukinda Chromite Block.

In the first case, the company was served a demand letter on July 3, 2025 from the Deputy Director of Mines, Jaipur. He raised a demand of ₹1,902.72 Crore.

The demand was related to a revised assessment of an alleged shortfall in the mineral dispatch for the fourth year of the Mine Development and Production Agreement. It covered the period from July 23, 2023 to July 22, 2024. It also involved alleged violations of Mineral Concession Rules, 2016.

On August 8, 2025, Tata Steel submitted a writ petition before the Orissa High Court, requesting to quash the demand. In the second case, the company received another demand order worth ₹2,410.89 Crore on October 3, 2025. This covered the period from July 23, 2024 to July 22, 2025.

