Tata Steel Ltd News Today

127.8
(-1.64%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Tata Steel’s Indian production jumps ~6%

Industrial product and project deliveries remained consistent, but value-added segments experienced double-digit growth.

8 Jan 2025|09:19 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.

8 Jan 2025|08:18 AM
Tata Steel swings to net profit of ₹833 Crore in Q2FY25

The revenue from the Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) business increased to ₹1,348 Crore in the September quarter of 2024.

7 Nov 2024|09:30 AM
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM
Tata Steel logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 crude steel production

On a half-year basis, Tata Steel India's crude steel output jumped 5% to 10.53 Million tonnes, while deliveries increased 4% to 10.04 Million tonnes.

7 Oct 2024|11:25 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM
Tata Steel Secures £500M Grant for Green Steel

The company announced a generous support package for affected employees, including voluntary redundancy, re-skilling opportunities, and cross-matching for other roles.

12 Sep 2024|10:32 AM
Tata Steel Acquires Additional Stake in Singapore Unit for ₹2,348 Crore

The strategic stake purchase is part of Tata Steel's efforts to enhance its global presence and operational efficiency.

29 Aug 2024|12:40 PM
Odisha to Reap Rs 1 Lakh Crore Windfall from SC Mining Verdict

Tata Steel reported in an exchange statement on July 31 that it will owe Odisha Rs 17,300 crore in mineral tax as a result of the Supreme Court's verdict.

16 Aug 2024|02:13 PM

