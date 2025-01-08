Invest wise with Expert advice
Industrial product and project deliveries remained consistent, but value-added segments experienced double-digit growth.
The revenue from the Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) business increased to ₹1,348 Crore in the September quarter of 2024.
On a half-year basis, Tata Steel India's crude steel output jumped 5% to 10.53 Million tonnes, while deliveries increased 4% to 10.04 Million tonnes.
The company announced a generous support package for affected employees, including voluntary redundancy, re-skilling opportunities, and cross-matching for other roles.
The strategic stake purchase is part of Tata Steel's efforts to enhance its global presence and operational efficiency.
Tata Steel reported in an exchange statement on July 31 that it will owe Odisha Rs 17,300 crore in mineral tax as a result of the Supreme Court's verdict.
