QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Steel Ltd

Tata Steel Ltd Option Chain

127.8
(-1.64%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
5,5000%₹340%120₹0.050%2,03,5000%
16,5000%₹20.150%125₹0.050%39,87,5000%
22,0000%₹19.250.78%127.5₹0.050%8,36,0000%
2,75,0000%₹22.85-8.41%130₹0.050%55,38,5000.09%
1,92,5000%₹21.550%132.5₹0.050%11,82,5000%
2,36,500-2.27%₹16.95-10.07%135₹0.050%46,69,5000%
--136.4₹0.050%9,07,5000%
1,54,0000%₹17.750%137.5₹0.050%16,00,5000%
11,55,000-2.77%₹13.05-5.77%140₹0.050%83,71,0000.79%
4,12,500-14.77%₹8.95-33.45%142.5₹0.050%22,88,0000%
27,44,500-8.44%₹8-9.6%145₹0.050%80,63,0000.13%
--146.4₹0.050%14,19,0000%
29,70,000-1.63%₹5.35-22.46%147.5₹0.050%42,29,500-0.64%
61,10,500-15.44%₹3.15-18.18%150₹0.050%1,26,00,500-16.93%
38,33,500-22.55%₹0.4-74.19%152.5₹0.05-80%28,65,500-37.37%
78,98,000-29.88%₹0.05-90%155₹1.918.75%27,06,000-43.31%
--156₹4.268%1,15,500-36.36%
--156.4₹3.2516.07%4,51,000-2.38%
41,80,000-36.29%₹0.05-75%157.5₹4.722.07%15,23,500-22.84%
--158.4₹528.2%3,08,000-23.28%
2,04,43,500-14.63%₹0.05-50%160₹712%32,12,000-23.56%
--162₹2.850%5,5000%
56,43,0001.48%₹0.05-50%162.5₹9.716.86%6,82,000-11.42%
1,86,72,5002.44%₹0.050%165₹12.16.14%24,86,000-18.41%
56,59,5001.47%₹0.050%167.5₹15.8515.69%12,70,5000.43%
2,71,92,0000.77%₹0.050%170₹17.155.53%26,34,500-19.08%
37,51,0000%₹0.050%172.5₹19.758.51%5,44,500-6.60%
1,49,54,5000.29%₹0.050%175₹22.056.77%11,33,000-42.93%
17,60,0000%₹0.050%176.4₹23.99.38%4,45,500-3.57%
24,09,0000%₹0.050%177.5₹24.252.75%2,69,500-7.54%
2,21,43,0000.57%₹0.050%180₹27.15.85%5,83,000-36.90%
18,59,0000%₹0.050%182.5₹29.956.58%1,21,000-12%
1,18,36,0000.41%₹0.050%185₹32.33.19%2,75,0000%
8,25,0000%₹0.050%186.4--
7,48,0000%₹0.050%187.5₹31.650%33,0000%
51,59,000-0.84%₹0.050%190₹38.656.91%1,43,000-16.12%
6,98,5000%₹0.050%192.5--
8,85,5000%₹0.050%195₹40.20%16,5000%
18,26,0000%₹0.050%196.4--
61,76,5000%₹0.050%200₹48.354.54%2,31,000-8.69%

Tata Steel: Related NEWS

Tata Steel’s Indian production jumps ~6%

Tata Steel’s Indian production jumps ~6%

8 Jan 2025|09:19 AM

Industrial product and project deliveries remained consistent, but value-added segments experienced double-digit growth.

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

8 Jan 2025|08:18 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.

Tata Steel swings to net profit of ₹833 Crore in Q2FY25

Tata Steel swings to net profit of ₹833 Crore in Q2FY25

7 Nov 2024|09:30 AM

The revenue from the Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) business increased to ₹1,348 Crore in the September quarter of 2024.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Tata Steel logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 crude steel production

Tata Steel logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 crude steel production

7 Oct 2024|11:25 AM

On a half-year basis, Tata Steel India's crude steel output jumped 5% to 10.53 Million tonnes, while deliveries increased 4% to 10.04 Million tonnes.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

Tata Steel Secures £500M Grant for Green Steel

Tata Steel Secures £500M Grant for Green Steel

12 Sep 2024|10:32 AM

The company announced a generous support package for affected employees, including voluntary redundancy, re-skilling opportunities, and cross-matching for other roles.

Tata Steel Acquires Additional Stake in Singapore Unit for ₹2,348 Crore

Tata Steel Acquires Additional Stake in Singapore Unit for ₹2,348 Crore

29 Aug 2024|12:40 PM

The strategic stake purchase is part of Tata Steel's efforts to enhance its global presence and operational efficiency.

Odisha to Reap Rs 1 Lakh Crore Windfall from SC Mining Verdict

Odisha to Reap Rs 1 Lakh Crore Windfall from SC Mining Verdict

16 Aug 2024|02:13 PM

Tata Steel reported in an exchange statement on July 31 that it will owe Odisha Rs 17,300 crore in mineral tax as a result of the Supreme Court's verdict.

