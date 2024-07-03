Tata Steel Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
53,489.73
54,412.35
58,445.89
54,727.3
55,107.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
53,489.73
54,412.35
58,445.89
54,727.3
55,107.21
Other Operating Income
414.98
359.04
241.42
584.58
574.72
Other Income
616.68
352.42
212.91
301.29
331.13
Total Income
54,521.39
55,123.81
58,900.22
55,613.17
56,013.06
Total Expenditure
47,788.92
48,434.85
52,681.15
49,382.44
58,313.01
PBIDT
6,732.47
6,688.96
6,219.07
6,230.73
-2,299.95
Interest
1,971.4
1,776.71
1,842.25
1,880.78
1,959.39
PBDT
4,761.07
4,912.25
4,376.82
4,349.95
-4,259.34
Depreciation
2,596.74
2,535.43
2,567.95
2,422.04
2,479.85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,142.04
570.74
1,353.47
1,805.18
1,104.51
Deferred Tax
263.45
887.51
-99.16
-399.41
-1,332.54
Reported Profit After Tax
758.84
918.57
554.56
522.14
-6,511.16
Minority Interest After NP
-74.61
-41.04
-56.92
8.77
-314.92
Net Profit after Minority Interest
833.45
959.61
611.48
513.37
-6,196.24
Extra-ordinary Items
6.34
-138.33
-149.66
-21.27
-5,794.39
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
827.11
1,097.94
761.14
534.64
-401.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.67
0.77
0.49
0.42
-5.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,247.44
1,247.44
1,247.44
1,228.82
1,221.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.58
12.29
10.64
11.38
-4.17
PBDTM(%)
8.9
9.02
7.48
7.94
-7.72
PATM(%)
1.41
1.68
0.94
0.95
-11.81
The revenue from the Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) business increased to ₹1,348 Crore in the September quarter of 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
On a half-year basis, Tata Steel India's crude steel output jumped 5% to 10.53 Million tonnes, while deliveries increased 4% to 10.04 Million tonnes.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.Read More
The company announced a generous support package for affected employees, including voluntary redundancy, re-skilling opportunities, and cross-matching for other roles.Read More
The strategic stake purchase is part of Tata Steel's efforts to enhance its global presence and operational efficiency.Read More
Tata Steel reported in an exchange statement on July 31 that it will owe Odisha Rs 17,300 crore in mineral tax as a result of the Supreme Court's verdict.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
This acquisition follows the board’s approval in May for a capital infusion into TSHP through the purchase of equity shares in multiple tranches.Read More
