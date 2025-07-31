Tata Steel posts ~2X growth in Q1 net profit at ₹2,007 Crore

Tata Steel Ltd announced financial results for the first quarter, surpassing market expectations. The company said that its net profit for the quarter stood at ₹2,007 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a net profit of ₹918.60 Crore.

This impressive performance of the company marks its robust operational efficiency and strategic execution.

The company said that revenue for the quarter stood at ₹53,178 Crore. This was higher than street estimates of ₹51,531 Crore. However, it was about 2.9% lower than ₹54,771 Crore in the same quarter of previous financial year.

The company reported an EBITDA of ₹7,427 Crore. This came in about 11% higher than ₹6,694 Crore reported in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin for June quarter improved to 13.90% in Q1FY26. In the same quarter year-ago, EBITDA margin was reported at 12.20%.

The company’s revenue for India units stood at ₹31,137 Crore for the June quarter. EBITDA stood at ₹7,486 Crore. This reflects a healthy margin of 24%. The company’s EBITDA per ton grew by ₹2,510 against the previous quarter, increasing to ₹15,760 per tonne. For the quarter under review, crude steel production stood at 5.24 million tons.

At around 12.12 PM, Tata Steel was trading 0.23% lower at ₹160.99, against the previous close of ₹161.36 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹162.13, and ₹159.51, respectively.

