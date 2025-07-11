iifl-logo
Tata Steel Infuses $125 Million into Singapore Arm TSHP as Part of Ongoing Capital Plan

11 Jul 2025 , 11:57 AM

Tata Steel Ltd. has pumped in another round of capital into its Singapore-based arm, T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd. (TSHP), continuing a series of equity infusions aimed at supporting the group’s global operations and debt restructuring efforts.

In a stock exchange filing on Thursday, July 10, the homegrown steelmaker said it had subscribed to over 124.62 crore equity shares of TSHP at a face value of $0.1005 per share, taking the total investment in this tranche to $125.25 million, or approximately ₹1,073.63 crore.

The development follows earlier disclosures made in May and June 2025, when Tata Steel had indicated its intention to invest in its overseas subsidiary through multiple tranches. TSHP will remain a wholly owned foreign subsidiary post this transaction.

This comes on the heels of a $180 million capital injection in June, where Tata Steel picked up 179.10 crore equity shares of TSHP as part of the same broader strategy. The company’s board had earlier approved a plan to invest up to $2.5 billion in FY2025–26 to strengthen the financial base of its foreign units.

In a separate move earlier this year, Tata Steel acquired 78.85 million ordinary equity shares worth $1.24 billion (around ₹10,727 crore) from TSHP on February 25. That capital was earmarked for debt repayment across its offshore subsidiaries and to support ongoing restructuring at Tata Steel UK Ltd.

Established in 2006, T Steel Holdings Pte. functions as the holding entity for Tata Steel’s global businesses, providing financial and structural backing for its overseas ventures.

