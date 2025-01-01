Dividend 8 May 2024 1 Aug 2024 - 40 2000 Final

Board Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, May 8, 2024: Recommendation of final dividend @ 2,000% i.e. Rs. 40/- per share (face value of Rs. 2 per equity share), subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing 41st Annual General Meeting. The payment of dividend / dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Dividend 9 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024 75 3750 Interim

1. Interim Dividend @3750%, i.e. Rs. 75 per equity shares and a special dividend @1250% i.e. Rs. 25 per equity shares, taking overall interim dividend @5000% i.e. Rs. 100 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24, marking the centennial year of Chairman Emeritus Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal. Accordingly, the Board has fixed February 21, 2024 as record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of interim & special dividend. The payment of dividend / dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed by March 09, 2024

Dividend 9 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024 25 1250 Special