Hero MotoCorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4,202.8
(-0.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Hero Motocorp FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3,250.13

3,900.38

3,896.32

5,244.16

Depreciation

-649.75

-676.87

-817.96

-555.6

Tax paid

-777.11

-936.18

-940.43

-1,546.8

Working capital

559.89

-975.53

732.57

94.73

Other operating items

Operating

2,383.16

1,311.8

2,870.5

3,236.5

Capital expenditure

341.24

459.09

2,730.98

757.19

Free cash flow

2,724.4

1,770.89

5,601.48

3,993.69

Equity raised

29,627.28

27,689.19

23,490.45

20,000.11

Investing

152.65

2,277.02

697.45

1,635.35

Financing

317.58

299.47

149.96

0

Dividends paid

1,198.87

1,398.46

1,298.31

1,897.18

Net in cash

34,020.78

33,435.03

31,237.65

27,526.33

Hero Motocorp : related Articles

Hero MotoCorp Faces ₹26.4 Crore Tax Demand for FY 2020-21

Hero MotoCorp Faces ₹26.4 Crore Tax Demand for FY 2020-21

1 Jan 2025|05:38 PM

On January 1, 2025, shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd closed at ₹4168 which is a 0.29% gain than the previous close.

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Hero MotoCorp, US partner plans to develop mid-sized electric bike

Hero MotoCorp, US partner plans to develop mid-sized electric bike

25 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

Hero MotoCorp's current VIDA electric scooter series is priced between ₹1 Lakh and ₹1.5 Lakh, including state incentives.

Hero MotoCorp Q2 Profit Rises 5.7% YoY to ₹1,064 Crore

Hero MotoCorp Q2 Profit Rises 5.7% YoY to ₹1,064 Crore

19 Nov 2024|10:49 AM

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Hero MotoCorp is currently trading at ₹4786 which is a 1.12% gain than the previous close.

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record 1.6 Million Festive Sales, Up 13% Year-on-Year

Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record 1.6 Million Festive Sales, Up 13% Year-on-Year

5 Nov 2024|01:58 PM

Strong demand was observed across both urban and rural regions, with notable performance in the 125cc motorcycle segment, particularly the Xtreme 125R model.

Hero MotoCorp logs 19% y-o-y growth in September sales

Hero MotoCorp logs 19% y-o-y growth in September sales

3 Oct 2024|02:41 PM

The company has also collaborated with Thums Up to launch the Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels, a limited edition of their flagship motorcycle.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Hero MotoCorp Enters Electric Three-Wheeler Market

Hero MotoCorp Enters Electric Three-Wheeler Market

3 Sep 2024|11:54 AM

If the transaction goes through, Altigreen will get a major investor who can help it expand up quickly and make greater inroads in key areas.

Hero MotoCorp promotes Sanjay Bhan as Executive VP

Hero MotoCorp promotes Sanjay Bhan as Executive VP

2 Sep 2024|03:38 PM

Bhan's increased role will include leading the Global Product Planning (GPP) portfolio and the newly established Global Market Insights unit.

