Hero MotoCorp slips ~5% on October sluggish sales numbers

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. declined as much as 5% after the company announced weak auto sales for October on Monday.

At around 12.49 PM, Hero MotoCorp was trading 4.74% lower at ₹5,276.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹5,539 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹5,475, and ₹5,252.50, respectively.

The company’s total sales slipped as much as 6.5% in October 2025 to 6.36 Lakh Units as compared to 6.79 Lakh Units in the previous year. The street estimates pegged sales of 6.89 Lakh Units.

The company posted an 8% decline in October to 6.04 Lakh Units as compared to 6.57 Lakh Units against the previous comparable period.

Hero MotoCorp’s total exports jumped 42% to 30,979 units as compared to 21,688 units in the previous corresponding period.

The company is also planning to announce its September quarter results next week on November 13, 2025.

Last month, Hero MotoCorp was planning to tap into the Spanish market through a distribution partnership with Noria Motors. It is a subsidiary of ONEX Group.

This marks Hero MotoCorp’s entry into its 50th international market. Hence, bolstering its increasing presence across Europe after its recent debut in Italy.

