iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Hero MotoCorp slips ~5% on October sluggish sales numbers

4 Nov 2025 , 01:01 PM

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. declined as much as  5% after the company announced weak auto sales for October on Monday.

At around 12.49 PM, Hero MotoCorp was trading 4.74% lower at ₹5,276.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹5,539 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹5,475, and ₹5,252.50, respectively.

The company’s total sales slipped as much as 6.5% in October 2025 to 6.36 Lakh Units as compared to 6.79 Lakh Units in the previous year. The street estimates pegged sales of 6.89 Lakh Units.

The company posted an 8% decline in October to 6.04 Lakh Units as compared to 6.57 Lakh Units against the previous comparable period.

Hero MotoCorp’s total exports jumped 42% to 30,979 units as compared to 21,688 units in the previous corresponding period.

The company is also planning to announce its September quarter results next week on November 13, 2025.

Last month, Hero MotoCorp was planning to tap into the Spanish market through a distribution partnership with Noria Motors. It is a subsidiary of ONEX Group.

This marks Hero MotoCorp’s entry into its 50th international market. Hence, bolstering its increasing presence across Europe after its recent debut in Italy.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Hero MotoCorp
  • Hero MotoCorp news
  • Hero MotoCorp October Sales
  • Hero MotoCorp sales
  • Hero MotoCorp Share
  • Hero Motocorp share price
  • Hero MotoCorp Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hero MotoCorp slips ~5% on October sluggish sales numbers

Hero MotoCorp slips ~5% on October sluggish sales numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2025|01:01 PM
RITES secures ₹373 Crore project from NIMHANS

RITES secures ₹373 Crore project from NIMHANS

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2025|12:46 PM
Bharti Airtel board nods to acquire up to 5% stake in Indus Towers

Bharti Airtel board nods to acquire up to 5% stake in Indus Towers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2025|12:12 PM
Top Stocks for Today - 4th November 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 4th November 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2025|08:01 AM
Titagarh Rail secures order worth ₹2,481 Crore; stock jumps ~3%

Titagarh Rail secures order worth ₹2,481 Crore; stock jumps ~3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Nov 2025|12:48 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.