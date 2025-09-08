Hero MotoCorp names Harshavardhan Chitale as new CEO

Hero MotoCorp announced that it has appointed Harshavardhan Chitale as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 5, 2026.

The company announced in its filing that the decision has been approved at its board meeting held on September 8, 2025.

With the appointment of Chitale, Vikram Kasbekar, Acting CEO, will resign from his current role but will continue as Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the company.

Harshavardhan is an IIT Delhi alumni and has received the prestigious Director’s Gold Medal. He brings with him over 30 years of global leadership experience spanning across both B2B and B2C businesses. He has a proven track record in industrial automation, lighting, IT services, and digital transformation.

Recently, Chitale was also appointed as Global CEO of Signify’s €4 Billion Professional Business. He was leading a workforce of 12,000 employees in 70 countries. He was responsible for supervision of manufacturing, supply chain, product development and digital initiatives.

Prior to this, he was working as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Philips Lighting India where he successfully spinned-off the business into a standalone public company.

At around 12.35 PM, Hero MotoCorp was trading 2.73% higher at ₹5,509.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹5,363, on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹5,524.50, and ₹5,335, respectively.

