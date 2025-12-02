Hero MotoCorp posts 31% y-o-y growth in November sales

Hero MotoCorp Limited reported strong numbers in November. The company said that the total dispatches increased 31% on a year-on-year basis to 6,04,490 units. This was significantly higher than street estimates of 5.95 Lakh units.

The automaker said that its domestic sales for the month came in 12.40% higher to 5.70 Lakh units. On the other hand, exports also jumped significantly by 69.70% to 33,970 units.

The company stated that the performance reflects strong post-festive momentum. This was also cushioned by positive consumer sentiment across urban and rural markets, GST-related support measures and stable retail traction.

Among the new launches of the company are – Xtreme 125R, GalmourX 125, Destini 110, and Xoom 160. These models witnessed strong acceptance, hence, aiding robust jump to volumes.

VAHAN registrations were an indicator of retail demand that also remained robust. The business reported that 886,330 units registered on VAHAN during November. Combined registrations in October-November were 26% higher, being the record levels.

Its EV brand, VIDA registered a growth of 66% on a year-on-year basis in its registrations and 10.40% market share, this was supported by the VX2 lineup.

The company said that it continues to expand its market presence with Euro5+ compliant products and a robust push in the premium and electric portfolio.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com