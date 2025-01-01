Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.54
5.82
-9.87
13.44
Op profit growth
-15.97
0.95
-23.73
16.36
EBIT growth
-16.03
-0.08
-25.17
14.74
Net profit growth
-20.59
-19.8
-2.21
3.79
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.65
13.24
13.88
16.4
EBIT margin
11.2
12.73
13.48
16.24
Net profit margin
7.84
9.42
12.43
11.46
RoCE
19.45
24.3
27.62
43.76
RoNW
3.7
4.89
6.89
8.34
RoA
3.4
4.49
6.36
7.71
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
116.57
146.95
183.2
186.39
Dividend per share
95
105
90
95
Cash EPS
81.45
110.25
139.79
157.5
Book value per share
793.2
771.66
721.25
599.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
19.7
19.83
8.7
19.02
P/CEPS
28.19
26.44
11.4
22.5
P/B
2.89
3.77
2.21
5.91
EV/EBIDTA
11.55
12.54
6.64
12.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
51.74
47.92
35.68
50.99
Tax payout
-22.38
-23.44
-24.4
-29.94
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
27.37
22.32
18.33
16.74
Inventory days
20.14
18.1
14
9.39
Creditor days
-67.82
-58.31
-48.61
-46.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-62.34
-84.94
-84.59
-171.2
Net debt / equity
0.01
0.01
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.08
0.04
0
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.79
-70.23
-67.78
-67.42
Employee costs
-6.75
-6.3
-6.45
-4.87
Other costs
-10.79
-10.22
-11.87
-11.28
