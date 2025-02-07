Hero MotoCorp’s Q3 net profit up by ~12%

The auto major announced that the company has registered a growth of 12.1% on a year-on-year basis in its Q3 net profit. The net profit was reported at ₹1,202.80 Crore in Q3FY25.

The company informed the bourses that its revenue from operations registered a growth of 5% y-o-y to ₹10,210.80 Crore, marginally higher than street estimates of ₹10,135 Crore.

The company’s operating performance also witnessed robust growth during the quarter under review. The EBITDA recorded a growth of 8.40% y-o-y to ₹1,476.50 Crore, exceeding polls of ₹1,434 Crore.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Vivek Anand, said that this is the highest-ever nine-month revenue and profits that company has achieved, reflecting robust results in both top-line and bottom-line. Margins expanded to 14.5% during the current quarter under review.

Additionally, the board of directors announced an interim dividend of ₹100 per share for the quarter under consideration.

Vivek also stated that as they step into the next fiscal year, the new product launches in Bharat Mobility will bolster its presence in the premium and scooter segments. As the Union Budget 2025 emphasized on tax relief for middle class consumers, it is highly likely to boost consumer confidence and will drive growth in the auto industry.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com