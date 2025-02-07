iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hero MotoCorp’s Q3 net profit up by ~12%

7 Feb 2025 , 02:48 PM

The auto major announced that the company has registered a growth of 12.1% on a year-on-year basis in its Q3 net profit. The net profit was reported at ₹1,202.80 Crore in Q3FY25.

The company informed the bourses that its revenue from operations registered a growth of 5% y-o-y to ₹10,210.80 Crore, marginally higher than street estimates of ₹10,135 Crore.

The company’s operating performance also witnessed robust growth during the quarter under review.  The EBITDA recorded a growth of 8.40% y-o-y to ₹1,476.50 Crore, exceeding polls of ₹1,434 Crore.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Vivek Anand, said that this is the highest-ever nine-month revenue and profits that company has achieved, reflecting robust results in both top-line and bottom-line. Margins expanded to 14.5% during the current quarter under review.

Additionally, the board of directors announced an interim dividend of ₹100 per share for the quarter under consideration.

Vivek also stated that as they step into the next fiscal year, the new product launches in Bharat Mobility will bolster its presence in the premium and scooter segments. As the Union Budget 2025 emphasized on tax relief for middle class consumers, it is highly likely to boost consumer confidence and will drive growth in the auto industry.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Hero MotoCorp
  • Hero MotoCorp news
  • Hero Motocorp Q3
  • Hero MotoCorp Q3 Results
  • Hero MotoCorp Results
  • Hero MotoCorp Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.