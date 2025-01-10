To The Members of Hero MotoCorp Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Hero MotoCorp Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Loss), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 34 in respect of disallowances by the Income Tax authorities of deductions from taxable income in prior periods of certain expenses incurred in those periods. The Company has appealed to the Commissioner of Income Tax-Appeals against these disallowances. The Company based on available information, underlying evidence supporting these disallowed expenses, and supplemented by external legal advice has not made any provision for this demand because it probable that the Companys position will be accepted upon ultimate resolution.

Additionally, as also described in note 34, the Company and its Chairman are under investigation by certain other Government agencies. Pending resolution of these investigations as at the date of this report, there is uncertainty on the ultimate outcome of these investigations. Based on available information and facts as the date of approval of these financial statements, the Company has not identified any adjustment, disclosure or any other effect on these financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Investment in Subsidiaries, Associates and Equity Instruments Principal audit procedures performed included the following: The Company holds investment in subsidiaries, associates and equity instruments amounting to H 4,876.46 Crores as at March 31, 2024. Obtained understanding of the process and tested the internal controls related to the assumptions used by the management for determination of recoverable value of the investments in subsidiaries and associates and fair value of investments in equity instruments. At each reporting period, the Company assesses the recoverable amount of the investments in subsidiaries and associates and fair value of equity instruments, respectively, in order to determine (i) whether there is any indication that the investments in subsidiaries and associates have suffered an impairment loss and (ii) changes in fair value of equity instruments. Challenged management on the appropriateness of the valuation methodology and performed following procedures: To assess the recoverability of investments in subsidiaries and associates and to determine the fair value of equity instruments, management is required to use appropriate methodology and apply significant assumptions relating to discount rate, long term growth rate and revenue multiples. • Assessed the net worth of the subsidiaries and associates based on latest available financial statements; We have identified the valuation methodology and aforementioned assumptions used by the management for estimation of the recoverable value and determination of fair value as the key audit matter because these assumptions are of particular importance due to the level of judgements involved. • Evaluated the objectivity and competency of the specialist engaged by the Company and reviewed the valuation report issued by such specialist; Refer note 3.15 and 9 of the Standalone Financial Statements • With the assistance of our valuation specialist, we assessed the reasonableness of the methodology and assumptions used to determine the recoverable value of the investments in subsidiaries and associates and fair value of investments in equity instruments, primarily related to discount rates, long term growth rate and revenue multiples; • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the valuation models; and • Assessed appropriateness of disclosures made by the Company.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to the Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive loss, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Loss, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 34 (a) and (b) to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 45(vi) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 45(vii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in the Note 19 to the standalone financial statements,

a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The final dividend proposed is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from

April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP

Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018)

Vijay Agarwal

Place: Shimla Date: May 08, 2024

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Hero MotoCorp Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us , the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP

Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018)

Vijay Agarwal

Place: Shimla Date: May 08, 2024

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Hero MotoCorp Limited)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: i. In respect to the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, and right-of-use assets so to cover all the items once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, and right-of-use assets were due for verification and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered title deed including certified true copies provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except for the following:

As at the Balance sheet date Description of property Gross Carrying value Carrying value in the financial statements Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of Company* Apartment 1, Gurugram 18.94 17.95 Registration has been applied for Not applicable Since December 2020 till date of audit report Registration has been applied for Apartment 2, Gurugram 18.94 17.95 Registration has been applied for Not applicable Since December 2020 till date of audit report

* Subsequent to the balance sheet date both the Apartments have been registered in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The inventories except for goods in transit and stock lying with third parties were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. For stocks held with third parties at the year-end, majority of written confirmations have been obtained by the management and in respect of goods in transit, majority of the goods have been received subsequent to the year-end.

No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, in excess of H 5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence reporting on the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in companies and other parties (Refer note 9 of Standalone Financial Statements) and has granted unsecured loans to other parties during the year, in respect of which: a) The Company has provided loans to employees during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Amount (H in crores) A. Aggregate amount of loans given 43.33 to employees during the year B. Balance outstanding of loans 45.71 given to employees as at balance sheet date*

considering provisions made.

The Company has not made any investments in firms or limited liability partnerships and has not granted loans to companies, firms and limited liability partnerships. b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of the loans provided to employees, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. c) In respect of loans granted provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation. d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no amount overdue for more than ninety days at the balance sheet date. e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with. v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. In respect of statutory dues: a. Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Customs Duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities. We have been informed that the provisions of the Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Excise and Value Added Tax are not applicable to the Company.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Customs Duty, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Amount (H in Crores)

Nature of Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period Amount Amount paid under protest Amount unpaid The Customs Act, 1982 Customs Duty CESTAT (The Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal) FY 2014-15 0.25 0.01 0.24 The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty CESTAT (The Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal) FY 2004-05 to FY 2017-18 45.40 1.60 43.80 The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Commissioner Appeal FY 2014-15 to FY 2017-18 0.27 0.02 0.25 Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax (GST) CESTAT (The Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal) FY 2017-18 0.09 0.01 0.08 Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax (GST) Joint commissioner Appeals FY 2021-22 0.18 0.18 - Central Goods and Goods and Services Commissioner Appeals FY 2016-17 to 6.75 0.15 6.60 Services Tax Act, 2017 Tax (GST) FY 2017-18 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax CESTAT FY 2004-05 to FY 2011-12 233.11 24.99 208.13 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Supreme Court FY 2004-05 to FY 2005-06 0.89 0.45 0.44 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Commissioner Appeals FY 2016-17 1.99 - 1.99 Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-Tax Income Tax Appelate Tribunal (ITAT) FY 2010-11 2336.71 375.51 1961.20 Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) FY 2013-14 FY 2018-19 10.85 0.18 10.67 Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)* FY 2013-14 FY 2014-15 FY 2015-16 FY 2016-17 FY 2018-19 178.00 - 178.00 Indian Stamp Act, 1899 Stamp Duty Supreme Court FY 2012-13 15.00 10.00 5.00 Employees State Employees Civil Court, Gurugram FY 2013-14 10.31 2.32 7.99 Insurance Act, 1948 State Insurance Contribution FY 2014-15 Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employees State Insurance Contribution High Court FY 2013-14 0.19 0.19 -

*Net of rectification orders under Section 154 received subsequent to the year end and appeal filed by the Company to CIT(A) thereon. Above excludes an aggregate amount of H 50.87 crores in respect of disputes of Income-tax Act, 1961 which are paid in full.

The following matters have been decided in favour of the Company, but the department has preferred appeals at higher levels:

(Amount in H Crores)

Nature of Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period Amount Amount paid under protest Amount unpaid The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty CESTAT FY 2010-11, FY 2013-14, FY 2015-16 to FY 2017-18 95.91 - 95.91 The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Supreme Court FY 2002-03 to FY 2008-09 8.78 - 8.78 Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-Tax Supreme Court FY 2005-06 4.10 - 4.10 Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-Tax High Court FY 1995-96 to FY 1998-99, 7367.64 - 7367.64 FY 2000-01, FY 2002-03, FY 2003-04, FY 2006-07, FY 2009-10 to FY 2012-13

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. ix. (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) The Company did not raise any funds during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause 3 (ix) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (e) We report that the Company has neither taken any funds from any entity or person during the year nor it had any unutilised funds as at the beginning of the year of the funds raised through issue of shares or borrowings in the previous year and hence reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable. (f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report and provided to us, when performing our audit. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year covering specific processes and periods scoped in for internal audit as per the internal audit plan in the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a), (b) and (c) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Group has more than one Core Investment Company ("CIC") as part of the group. There are two CICs forming part of the group as detailed in note 45(viii) to the standalone financial statements. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the

Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP

Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018)

Vijay Agarwal

Place: Shimla Date: May 08, 2024