Hero MotoCorp Ltd Summary

Hero MotoCorp Limited is the worlds largest manufacturer of two wheelers. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts and related services. The Company has over 9.50 million annual production capacity across 8 manufacturing facilities i.e., 6 in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh.The Company offers a range of bikes starting from CD Dawn, CD Deluxe, Splendor Plus, Splendor NXG, Passion and Passion Pro. The 125 cubic centimeter segment offers Glamour, Super Splendor and Glamour F1. It has an offering called Achiever in 135 cubic centimeter segment. In the 150 cubic centimeter and above the company offers brands like Hunk, CBZ X-treme, Karizma and the Karizma ZMR. It also offers a 100 cubic centimeter scooter, Pleasure.Hero MotoCorp Limited was incorporated in January 19th, 1984 under the name Hero Honda Motors Ltd. The Company was established as a Joint Venture Company between Honda Motor Company of Japan and Hero Group. In year 1983, they signed a Joint Collaboration Agreement and formed the Company. The joint venture between Indias Hero Group and Honda Motor Company, Japan has not only created the worlds single largest two wheeler company but also one of the most successful joint ventures worldwide.In the year 1985, the Company commenced their commercial production at Dharuhera plant in Haryana and introduced their first motorcycle, CD 100 in the market. In the year 1989, they launched the new motorcycle model, Sleek in the market and in the year 1991, they introduced new motorcycle model, CD 100 SS in the market. In the year 1995, the company introduced their extraordinary product, Splendor in the market.In the year 1997, the Company inaugurated their second manufacturing facility at Gurgaon in Haryana. Also, they introduced new motorcycle model, Street in the market. In the year 1999, they launched Hero Honda CBZ, the first 150cc motorcycle in the Indian two wheeler industry. In the year 2001, the company introduced new models, Passion and Joy in the market. In the next year, they introduced new models, Dawn and Ambition in the market.In the year 2003, the company launched new motorcycle models namely, CD Dawn, Splendor+ and Passion Plus in the market. Also, they launched Hero Honda Karizma, the industrys first 223cc motorcycle. In the year 2004, they introduced new models, Ambition 135 and CBZ* in the market. During the year, they renewed the joint technical agreement with the Honda Motors Company, Japan.In the year 2005, the company launched Super Splendor, CD Deluxe, Glamour and Achiever in the market. In the year 2006, the company forayed into scotter segment and launched 100cc gearless scotter, Pleasure in the market. In the year 2007, the company launched Splendor NXG, CD Deluxe, Passion Plus and Hunk in the market.During the year 2007-08, the company commissioned their third plant at Haridwar in Uttarakhand with an initial installed capacity of 500,000 units. This plant had lean manufacturing and practices that ensure efficiency. During the year, the company launched new models (including variants) including Splendor NXG, Hunk, New Super Splendor, New Passion Plus, Commemorative Splendor+ and a refreshed version of Pleasure. During the year 2008-09, the company increased the installed capacity of Motorised 2 wheelers upto 350CC engine by 1800000 Nos to 5200000 Nos. Also, they launched eight models: Passion Pro (100 cubic capacity-4 Stroke), CBZ-Extreme (150 cubic capacity - 4 Stroke), Pleasure New Aesthetics, Splendor NXG (Self Start), CD Deluxe (Self Start), Glamour FI, Glamour (Carb) and HUNK Special Edition. Also, they launched new motorcycle model, Karizma - ZMR in the market.During the year 2009-10, the company increased the installed capacity of Motorised 2 wheelers upto 350CC engine by 200000 Nos to 5400000 Nos. The company launched nine new models during the year. During the year 2010-11, the company launched six new models including variants of existing models successfully. They refreshed Glamour and Glamour FI. They introduced the New Hunk, Super Splendor and Splendor Pro. The company launched the new upgraded versions of CBZ Xtreme and Karizma. Also, they breached the landmark 5 million figure cumulative sales in a single year. During the year, the Indian Promoter Group of the company, which comprised of Hero Investments Pvt Ltd (HIPL), Bahadur Chand Investment Pvt Ltd (BCIPL) and Hero Cycles Limited (Hero Cycles) re-aligned the shareholding in the company, following a family agreement. As a result, Hero Cycles transferred its shareholding in the company to HIPL on May 28, 2010. As a result of these transactions, the Indian Promoter Group of the company now comprises of HIPL and BCIPL owned and controlled entirely by the Munjal Family headed by Brijmohan Lall Munjal. Also, during the year, the Indian Promoter Group and Honda Motor Co Ltd, Japan (Honda) entered into a Share Transfer Agreement (the Agreement) on January 22, 2011. As per the terms of the Agreement, Honda had agreed to transfer its entire shareholding of 26% in the Company to the Indian Promoter Group, bringing an end to the joint venture between the two promoter groups of the company. The acquisition was completed on March 22, 2011 and the shares held by Honda were transferred to the Indian joint venture partner.In addition to the Agreement, the Indian Promoter Group and Honda also entered into a License Agreement on January 1, 2011. As per this agreement, Honda has given to the company, the right and license to manufacture, assemble, sell and distribute certain products and their service parts under their Intellectual Property Rights.In July 2011, the company changed their name from Hero Honda Motors Ltd to Hero MotoCorp Ltd. In February 2012, the company entered into a strategic partnership with Erik Buell Racing (EBR) of USA for contemporary technology and design inputs to enable the company to launch high end bikes for the domestic and international markets.In 2013, Hero Motocorp commenced construction of its new plant & Global Parts Centre. The company Commences Construction of Its GAME-CHANGING Centre of Global Innovation And Research & Design. In 2014, Hero Motocorp Heralds A New Era Of Technology Leadership. The company Sets New Benchmark For The Global Two Wheeler Industry. The company Launches Splendor Ismart With Game Changing I3s Technology. The company also rides Into A Greener Tomorrow With GARDEN FactoryIn 2015, Hero MotoCorp launched a new entry level commuter, the HF Dawn. During the year, the company has been allocated a 592-acre site to facilitate development of its Rs 1600-crore Greenfield manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh. HMCL Americas INC enters into Settlement Agreement to Acquire EBRs Consulting Business. The company commences operation in their first ever plant outside India established in Villa Rica, Colombia.On 29 September 2015, Hero MotoCorp launched two scooters under the brands Maestro Edge and Duet.In February 2016, Hero MotoCorp showcased three new bikes Splendor iSmart 110, the Xtreme 200 S, the XF3R and an electric scooter the Duet E at Auto Expo, a trade show in New Delhi. On 10 March 2016, Hero MotoCorp formally inaugurated its world-class Global Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Built with an investment of Rs 850 crore, the CIT will design and develop world-class products for global markets.In April 2016, Hero MotoCorp launched a drive against unscrupulous traders selling counterfeit Hero spare parts. On 14 July 2016, Hero MotoCorp launched the new Splendor iSmart 110, the first motorcycle to be developed completely in-house with Heros own technology. To commemorate the landmark 70 million in cumulative production of two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp on 26 September 2016 launched a Limited Edition of a new premium motorcycle Achiever 150. The Board of Directors of Hero MotoCorp at its meeting held on 26 October 2016 approved an investment of up to Rs 205 crore, in one or more tranches, for approximately 26-30% shareholding in Ather Energy Private Limited. Ather is a Bangalore-based technology start-up engaged in the business of designing and manufacturing smart Electric Vehicles (EV) and associated charging infrastructure.On 10 November 2016, Hero MotoCorp unveiled its new Dawn 125 motorcycle at the EICMA Motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. As part of Hero MotoCorps market-specific product strategy, the Dawn 125 motorcycle has been developed specifically for the Africa region.On 12 January 2017, Hero MotoCorp launched new Glamour motorcycle in Argentina, its first-ever global launch of a new product outside India. On 3 April 2017, Hero MotoCorp announced that the company clocked its highest-ever sales in a financial year at 66,63,903 units in FY 2017 compared to 66,32,322 units it had sold in the previous fiscal (FY 2016).In May 2017, Hero MotoCorp commenced commercial production at the second global manufacturing facility in Bangladesh. On 3 October 2017, Hero MotoCorp announced that it has set a new global benchmark in the two-wheeler industry, surpassing the seven lakh sales mark in any month. Riding on robust demand for its range of two-wheelers, the company registered its highest-ever sales for any month, despatching 720,739 units in September 2017. On 11 October 2017, Hero MotoCorp announced that it has set a new global record, clocking 2 million unit sales in Q2 September 2017. Hero MotoCorp sold 20,22,805 units of two-wheelers in Q2 September 2017, recording 11% growth over the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. On 7 November 2017, Hero MotoCorp unveiled the Xpulse Concept motorcycle as a world premier at the EICMA annual trade show in Milan, Italy. On 21 December 2017, Hero MotoCorp unveiled three new motorcycles - the 125cc Super Splendor, the 110cc Passion PRO and the 110cc Passion XPRO - to further augment its dominant leadership in the domestic market. On 22 December 2017, Hero MotoCorp announced that it will be increasing the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles by about Rs 400 per model with effect from 1 January 2018 to partially off-set rising input costs. Hero MotoCorp surpassed the landmark seven million units in cumulative sales in a calendar year in 2017. The company sold a record 7,207,363 units of two-wheelers in the calendar year in 2017.During FY 2017-18, construction of sixth manufacturing facility at Sricity in Chittoor District in the state of Andhra Pradesh has commenced with a proposed capacity of 1.8 million units per annum. The company will invest Rs 1,600 crore in setting up this manufacturing facility. The plant is expected to be operational in FY 2019-20.During FY 2017-18, the second overseas plant of the company at Jessore in Bangladesh started commercial production during the first quarter.During the year 2017-18,the Company added two markets - Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana - to grow the countries in which HMCL is present in, to 37.As on 31 March 2018,the Company has 6 subsidiaries including step down subsidiaries and 3 associate companies.During FY 2018-19, construction of sixth manufacturing facility at Sricity in Chittoor District in the state of Andhra Pradesh has reached at an advanced stage with an annual installed capacity of 1.8 million units.The Company has invested approx. Rs 650 crore in Phase I out of total projected investment of Rs 1,600 crore in setting up the manufacturing facility. Phase I is expected to be operational by October 2019.Further, the overseas plant of your Company at Jessore in Bangladesh achieved its designed production capacity of 1.5 lakh units during FY 2018-19 and consolidated decent market share.As on 31 March 2019,the Company has 7 subsidiaries including step down subsidiaries and 3 associate companies. During the FY2019,the Company has set up a Tech Center in Germany as its wholly owned subsidiary under the name, Hero Tech Center Germany GmbH.The Company sold over 78.21 lakh vehicles during the financial year 2018-19, the highest by any two-wheeler company in the world.During FY 2019-20, the Companys sixth manufacturing facility in Chittoor District in the state of Andhra Pradesh was commissioned with Phase I installed capacity of 0.4 million units. The total Phase I investment is approximately Rs 700 crore out of total projected investment of Rs 1,600 crore in setting up the manufacturing facility. Transition from BSIV to BSVI emission norms has been successfully accomplished well in time across all platforms in FY 2019-20.As on 31 March 2020, Company has 6 subsidiaries including step down subsidiaries and 2 associate companies and regularly monitors the performance of these companies. During the year, the Companys wholly-owned subsidiary, HMCL (NA) Inc. which had invested in Erik Buell Racing, Inc. was dissolved and thus, Erik Buell Racing, Inc. also ceased to be the associate of the company.In July 2020, the Company invested H 84 crore in Ather Energy, taking up its shareholding in the Company to 34.58%.In November 2020, Company again invested in Series D round in the Electric Vehicle startup.In October 2020, the Company signed a distribution agreement with HarleyDavidson (H-D), under which the Company will sell and service H-D motorcycles, and sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel in India. The Company has inducted 11 dealers of Harley-Davidson into its own distribution network. Starting 01 January 2021, Hero MotoCorp Ltd. has become the distributor for Harley-Davidson in India. Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Harley-Davidson also signed a Licensing agreement under which the Company will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the H-D brand name.During the FY2021, the company also entered into a strategic partnership with Gogoror Inc. to accelerate the shift from fuel based mobility to sustainable electric mobility in India.During FY 2020-21, the company entered into Mexico market and the footprint of the company reached 41 markets outside India.On 04 February 2021,the company declared a special dividendof Rs 10 per share to mark the achievement of historic milestone of achieving 100 Million cumulative production of two wheelers.The company proactively paused its operations temporarily during the second wave at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility - the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT), Jaipur due to the Operations escalation of Covid-19 cases across the country. The company gradually resumed its operations from 17 May 2021 by starting single shift production at three of its plants - Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in the northern hill state of Uttarakhand.The company resumed production at all its manufacturing plants in India from 24 May 2021.During the second quarter of FY2022, Hero MotoCorp achieved two consecutive recognitions from the Guinness World Record for creating the Largest Motorcycle Logo in August 2021 and for creating the Largest Online Photo Album of People Planting Plants in September 2021.During the third quarter of FY2022,the company inaugurated a flagship dealership in Dubai to expand presence in the Gulf market to 10 customer touchpoints in 5 countries.Also Partnered with Gilera Motors in Argentina to expand Heros presence in the country - inaugurated a flagship dealership in Buenos Aires under the partnership.The Company has 6 subsidiaries including step down subsidiaries and 2 associate companies as on March 31, 2022.During FY 2021-22, the Company commenced retail sales in Mexico and introduced an extensive portfolio of products. It relaunched the Hero brand in markets like Argentina, Kenya, Honduras and Nicaragua. It strengthened presence in Gulf region, expanding networkof touchpoints, including dealerships, service centres and spare parts outlets; it entered into another exclusive dealership in Dubai. It reinvigorated strategy for the Nigerian market, leading to a 978% dispatch growth. It also launched a new motorcycle, Hunter, developed especially for the market. In March 2022, Company launched a new brand Vida-Powered by Hero, an in-house electric vehicle brand. It forayed into the pre-owned two-wheeler business under the brand Hero Sure - Powered by Wheels of Trust. It expanded the network by adding super stockists, authorized representatives of dealers, Hero Sure network and HGPD. It launched Xpulse 200 4V in October, 2021. It launched the new Stealth variant, Xtreme 160R, a fast-pick up bike. During the year 2022, 45 new outlets were added, which increased their footprint to 43 markets outside India. It launched the official Hero merchandise business in August, 2021.During the year 2023, Company launched VIDA V1- Indias first fullyintegrated electric scooter in Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru. It commenced the expansion plan of reaching eight more cities in FY 2022-23. It launched 9 new models. It expanded global presence to 47 in FY 2022-23; launched Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle and thereafter, launched the Hero Sure - Powered by Wheels of Trust platform.