Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

HERO MOTOCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today viz. November 14, 2024 has approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. A copy of the said results along with the limited review report, is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

HERO MOTOCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today viz. August 13, 2024 has approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the said results along with the limited review report, is enclosed. A press release issued in this regard, is also enclosed (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 25 Jun 2024

Please note that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, viz. June 25, 2024 has subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company , approved the re-appointment of Ms. Tina Trikha as an Independent Director for a second term of 5 years with effect from October 23, 2024 up to October 22, 2029, Ms. Camille Miki Tang as an Independent Director for a second term of 3 years with effect from November 19, 2024 up to November 18, 2027, Mr. Rajnish Kumar as an independent Director for a second term of 3 years with effect from November 25, 2024 up to November 24, 2027 , Mr. Vikram Sitaram Kasbekar as Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director (Operations) for a term of 3 years with effect from August 8, 2024 up to August 7, 2027 and appointment of Director in place of Mr. Pradeep Dinodia who is retiring by rotation and being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment. requisite details as required under regulation 30 are enclosed in the annexure.

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

HERO MOTOCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend the final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today viz. May 8, 2024 has considered and approved the matters given in the attached file The Board of Directors at is meeting held today, viz. May 8, 2024 has considered and approved the matter given in the attached file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024