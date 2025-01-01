iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Board Meeting

4,111.9
(0.23%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Hero Motocorp CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
HERO MOTOCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today viz. November 14, 2024 has approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. A copy of the said results along with the limited review report, is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
HERO MOTOCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today viz. August 13, 2024 has approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the said results along with the limited review report, is enclosed. A press release issued in this regard, is also enclosed (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jun 202425 Jun 2024
Please note that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, viz. June 25, 2024 has subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company , approved the re-appointment of Ms. Tina Trikha as an Independent Director for a second term of 5 years with effect from October 23, 2024 up to October 22, 2029, Ms. Camille Miki Tang as an Independent Director for a second term of 3 years with effect from November 19, 2024 up to November 18, 2027, Mr. Rajnish Kumar as an independent Director for a second term of 3 years with effect from November 25, 2024 up to November 24, 2027 , Mr. Vikram Sitaram Kasbekar as Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director (Operations) for a term of 3 years with effect from August 8, 2024 up to August 7, 2027 and appointment of Director in place of Mr. Pradeep Dinodia who is retiring by rotation and being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment. requisite details as required under regulation 30 are enclosed in the annexure.
Board Meeting8 May 202423 Apr 2024
HERO MOTOCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend the final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today viz. May 8, 2024 has considered and approved the matters given in the attached file The Board of Directors at is meeting held today, viz. May 8, 2024 has considered and approved the matter given in the attached file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
HERO MOTOCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended on December 31 2023 b. declaration of interim dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 1. Interim Dividend @3750%, i.e. Rs. 75 per equity shares and a special dividend @1250% i.e. Rs. 25 per equity shares, taking overall interim dividend @5000% i.e. Rs. 100 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24, marking the centennial year of Chairman Emeritus Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal. Accordingly, the Board has fixed February 21, 2024 as record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of interim & special dividend. The payment of dividend / dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed by March 09, 2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 09.02.2024)

Hero Motocorp: Related News

Hero MotoCorp Faces ₹26.4 Crore Tax Demand for FY 2020-21

Hero MotoCorp Faces ₹26.4 Crore Tax Demand for FY 2020-21

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jan 2025|05:38 PM

On January 1, 2025, shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd closed at ₹4168 which is a 0.29% gain than the previous close.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Read More
Hero MotoCorp, US partner plans to develop mid-sized electric bike

Hero MotoCorp, US partner plans to develop mid-sized electric bike

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

Hero MotoCorp's current VIDA electric scooter series is priced between ₹1 Lakh and ₹1.5 Lakh, including state incentives.

Read More
Hero MotoCorp Q2 Profit Rises 5.7% YoY to ₹1,064 Crore

Hero MotoCorp Q2 Profit Rises 5.7% YoY to ₹1,064 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2024|10:49 AM

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Hero MotoCorp is currently trading at ₹4786 which is a 1.12% gain than the previous close.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Read More
Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record 1.6 Million Festive Sales, Up 13% Year-on-Year

Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record 1.6 Million Festive Sales, Up 13% Year-on-Year

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|01:58 PM

Strong demand was observed across both urban and rural regions, with notable performance in the 125cc motorcycle segment, particularly the Xtreme 125R model.

Read More
Hero MotoCorp logs 19% y-o-y growth in September sales

Hero MotoCorp logs 19% y-o-y growth in September sales

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|02:41 PM

The company has also collaborated with Thums Up to launch the Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels, a limited edition of their flagship motorcycle.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Read More
Hero MotoCorp Enters Electric Three-Wheeler Market

Hero MotoCorp Enters Electric Three-Wheeler Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|11:54 AM

If the transaction goes through, Altigreen will get a major investor who can help it expand up quickly and make greater inroads in key areas.

Read More
Hero MotoCorp promotes Sanjay Bhan as Executive VP

Hero MotoCorp promotes Sanjay Bhan as Executive VP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2024|03:38 PM

Bhan's increased role will include leading the Global Product Planning (GPP) portfolio and the newly established Global Market Insights unit.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hero MotoCorp Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.