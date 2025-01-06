iifl-logo-icon 1
Syngene International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

862.2
(0.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Syngene International Ltd

Syngene Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

512.4

432.4

444.4

372.1

Depreciation

-309.7

-274.5

-219.3

-131.4

Tax paid

-87.9

-63.7

-104.2

-67

Working capital

-34.39

497.9

-955.5

480.2

Other operating items

Operating

80.4

592.1

-834.6

653.9

Capital expenditure

483.5

442.8

1,356.5

328.8

Free cash flow

563.9

1,034.9

521.89

982.7

Equity raised

4,916.5

3,788.7

3,082.7

2,448.1

Investing

332.1

-74.4

618.7

-382.4

Financing

889.7

912.4

175.1

214.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

20

Net in cash

6,702.2

5,661.6

4,398.4

3,282.6

