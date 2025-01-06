Syngene International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
512.4
432.4
444.4
372.1
Depreciation
-309.7
-274.5
-219.3
-131.4
Tax paid
-87.9
-63.7
-104.2
-67
Working capital
-34.39
497.9
-955.5
480.2
Other operating items
Operating
80.4
592.1
-834.6
653.9
Capital expenditure
483.5
442.8
1,356.5
328.8
Free cash flow
563.9
1,034.9
521.89
982.7
Equity raised
4,916.5
3,788.7
3,082.7
2,448.1
Investing
332.1
-74.4
618.7
-382.4
Financing
889.7
912.4
175.1
214.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
20
Net in cash
6,702.2
5,661.6
4,398.4
3,282.6
