Syngene Boosts Biologics Capacity with US Facility Acquisition

As of March 10, Syngene International Ltd. announces its first biologics facility purchase in the USA. The site houses several monoclonal antibody (mAbs) production lines.

Syngene USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Syngene, made the acquisition. The facility was acquired from Emergent Manufacturing Operations Baltimore, LLC, a subsidiary of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. This acquisition will also augment Syngene’s biologics capabilities and further strengthen its global presence. The new location will serve both human and animal health market segments. With this facility, Syngene’s overall single-use bioreactor capacity will be extended to 50,000L.

Syngene will be a provider of services for large molecule discovery, development and manufacture. The state-of-the-art facility also enables Syngene to provide uninterrupted supply chain to its clients.

It supplements Syngene’s present development and manufacturing services in India and North America. The company also will offer everything from cell line development and process optimization through clinical and commercial supply.