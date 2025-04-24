Syngene International reports better than expected Q4 results

Syngene International announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025 on April 23, 2025. The company posted a net profit of ₹183.30 Crore, registering a growth of 2.8% year-on-year.

The company reported a revenue from operations of ₹1,018 Crore, registering an increase of 11% on a year-on-year basis against ₹916.90 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. However, the revenue did not meet street expectations of ₹1,066 Crore.

The company reported an operating EBITDA of ₹343.60 Crore in the quarter four of FY25. It registered a growth of 8.4% on a year-on-year basis. However, the company was not able to meet the street expectations of ₹350 Crore.

The company’s EBITDA margins came in at 33.80%, slightly lower than 34.40% in the previous corresponding period but higher than the estimations of 33%.

For FY25, the company stated that its Board of Directors approved a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share. However, this is subject to shareholders’ approval.

Managing Director and CEO, Peter Bains, commented on the company’s performance that the quarter’s highlight was the acquisition of the state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility in the US.

He also stated that the company witnessed “robust growth” in the CDMO business. This is backed by a mix of commercial manufacturing activity and new development projects.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com