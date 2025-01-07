Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,601.4
2,179.4
2,011.9
1,423.1
yoy growth (%)
19.36
8.32
41.37
18.5
Raw materials
-749
-526.5
-519.4
-381.7
As % of sales
28.79
24.15
25.81
26.82
Employee costs
-697.8
-641.5
-572.2
-376.9
As % of sales
26.82
29.43
28.44
26.48
Other costs
-361.2
-341.4
-303.6
-274
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.88
15.66
15.09
19.25
Operating profit
793.4
670
616.7
390.5
OPM
30.49
30.74
30.65
27.44
Depreciation
-309.7
-274.5
-219.3
-131.4
Interest expense
-24.1
-27.7
-34.6
-22.7
Other income
52.8
64.6
81.6
135.7
Profit before tax
512.4
432.4
444.4
372.1
Taxes
-87.9
-63.7
-104.2
-67
Tax rate
-17.15
-14.73
-23.44
-18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
424.5
368.7
340.2
305.1
Exceptional items
-30.7
35
71.3
0
Net profit
393.8
403.7
411.5
305.1
yoy growth (%)
-2.45
-1.89
34.87
6.19
NPM
15.13
18.52
20.45
21.43
