iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Syngene International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

877.3
(1.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Syngene International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,601.4

2,179.4

2,011.9

1,423.1

yoy growth (%)

19.36

8.32

41.37

18.5

Raw materials

-749

-526.5

-519.4

-381.7

As % of sales

28.79

24.15

25.81

26.82

Employee costs

-697.8

-641.5

-572.2

-376.9

As % of sales

26.82

29.43

28.44

26.48

Other costs

-361.2

-341.4

-303.6

-274

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.88

15.66

15.09

19.25

Operating profit

793.4

670

616.7

390.5

OPM

30.49

30.74

30.65

27.44

Depreciation

-309.7

-274.5

-219.3

-131.4

Interest expense

-24.1

-27.7

-34.6

-22.7

Other income

52.8

64.6

81.6

135.7

Profit before tax

512.4

432.4

444.4

372.1

Taxes

-87.9

-63.7

-104.2

-67

Tax rate

-17.15

-14.73

-23.44

-18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

424.5

368.7

340.2

305.1

Exceptional items

-30.7

35

71.3

0

Net profit

393.8

403.7

411.5

305.1

yoy growth (%)

-2.45

-1.89

34.87

6.19

NPM

15.13

18.52

20.45

21.43

Syngene Intl. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Syngene International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.