Syngene Reports ₹1,018 Crore Revenue in Q4 FY25

24 Apr 2025 , 01:21 PM

Syngene International Ltd. reported its Q4FY25 results on April 23, 2025. The firm posted a consolidated net profit of ₹183.3 crore for the quarter ended January–March 2025, a 2.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Total quarter revenue stood at ₹1,018 crore, an 11% YoY growth over ₹916.9 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal. Operationally, Syngene’s EBITDA increased 8.4% YoY to ₹343.6 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹316 crore in Q4FY24. EBITDA margins at 33.8% in the quarter were marginally lower than 34.4% in Q4FY24.

Syngene’s Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share for the full fiscal year FY25, subject to approval by shareholders. Peter Bains, CEO and Managing Director of Syngene, emphasized the strategic purchase in the quarter of a cutting-edge biologics manufacturing plant in the US.

The purchase is anticipated to enhance Syngene’s position in the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) arena, specifically in the US market.

Syngene posted “robust growth” in its biologics CDMO business, driven by a well-balanced combination of commercial manufacturing and new development contracts. Also, Syngene’s segment of research services saw good growth, driven by robust pilot to large-scale program conversion rates. The company’s management expressed optimism in its long-term growth path, helped by growth across its biologics and research services verticals.

