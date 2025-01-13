Syngene International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
402
401.4
400.8
400
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,789.5
3,217.5
2,891.2
2,418.3
Net Worth
4,191.5
3,618.9
3,292
2,818.3
Minority Interest
Debt
332.4
638.6
1,021.6
892.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
128.5
122.1
125.2
99.8
Total Liabilities
4,652.4
4,379.6
4,438.8
3,811
Fixed Assets
3,077.5
2,386.1
2,739.2
2,438.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
927.6
940.8
1,034.4
702.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
178.3
201.6
190.3
188.5
Networking Capital
-59.2
341.8
-40.2
-156.2
Inventories
234
332.8
179.4
59.6
Inventory Days
25.17
9.98
Sundry Debtors
427.5
484.4
508.2
474.4
Debtor Days
71.3
79.45
Other Current Assets
589.3
1,115.1
519.4
476.1
Sundry Creditors
-310.2
-304.2
-344.9
-328.3
Creditor Days
48.39
54.98
Other Current Liabilities
-999.8
-1,286.3
-902.3
-838
Cash
528.2
509.3
515.1
638.2
Total Assets
4,652.4
4,379.6
4,438.8
3,811
