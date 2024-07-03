Syngene International Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
891
789.7
916.9
853.5
910.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
891
789.7
916.9
853.5
910.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.5
50.1
16.1
29.3
21.6
Total Income
907.5
839.8
933
882.8
931.7
Total Expenditure
646.2
619.9
600
625.7
663.4
PBIDT
261.3
219.9
333
257.1
268.3
Interest
13.1
11.7
12.9
10.8
13
PBDT
248.2
208.2
320.1
246.3
255.3
Depreciation
110.9
106.9
111.1
108.1
104.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
27.4
19.2
42.4
24.5
29.8
Deferred Tax
3.8
6.4
-22
2.2
4.4
Reported Profit After Tax
106.1
75.7
188.6
111.5
116.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
106.1
75.7
188.6
111.5
116.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
23.91
0
-2.99
-5.72
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
106.1
51.79
188.6
114.49
122.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.64
1.89
4.7
2.78
2.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
402.5
402.5
402
402
402
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.32
27.84
36.31
30.12
29.48
PBDTM(%)
27.85
26.36
34.91
28.85
28.05
PATM(%)
11.9
9.58
20.56
13.06
12.8
