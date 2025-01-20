Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.22
8.56
41.37
Op profit growth
18.5
8.72
58.07
EBIT growth
16.73
-3.81
21.5
Net profit growth
-2.24
-1.74
34.93
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
30.56
30.75
30.71
27.46
EBIT margin
20.7
21.14
23.86
27.77
Net profit margin
15.19
18.53
20.48
21.46
RoCE
13.05
13.48
17.18
RoNW
3.23
4.05
5.28
RoA
2.39
2.95
3.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.88
10.12
10.3
15.27
Dividend per share
1
0
0
1
Cash EPS
2.14
3.26
4.82
8.7
Book value per share
82.27
70.53
54.39
86.02
Valuation ratios
P/E
60.41
53.69
23.45
19.27
P/CEPS
277.85
166.67
50.11
33.83
P/B
7.25
7.7
4.44
3.42
EV/EBIDTA
28.77
29.85
14.51
22.02
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
6.54
Tax payout
-17.2
-14.8
-23.51
-18.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
68.91
73.01
60.32
Inventory days
16.74
7.08
10.08
Creditor days
-67.94
-80.63
-79.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-22.37
-16.67
-13.87
-17.4
Net debt / equity
0.15
0.08
0.22
-0.1
Net debt / op. profit
0.63
0.37
0.79
-0.46
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-28.76
-24.1
-25.81
-26.82
Employee costs
-27.57
-30.22
-28.84
-26.67
Other costs
-13.09
-14.91
-14.62
-19.03
